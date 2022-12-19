Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2022

Coventry City will host West Bromwich Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home team have had mixed results this season but are currently pushing for the top half of the Championship table. They played out a 3-3 home draw against Swansea City in their last game and will be gutted not to have come away with all three points after taking a three-goal lead just before the hour mark.

Coventry City sit 14th in the league table with 30 points from 21 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

West Bromwich Albion endured a near-abysmal start to their season but are now playing well under new manager Carlos Corberan. They picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over newly-promoted Rotherham United in their last league outing, with three different players getting on the scoresheet in a dominant performance.

The visitors sit one point and two places behind their midweek opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 66 meetings between Coventry and West Brom. The hosts have won just 17 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times.

There have been 17 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

Only three of the Sky Blues' seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Baggies have scored 29 league goals this season, the third-highest of all the teams in the bottom half of the league table.

Coventry have conceded 22 league goals this season. Only second-placed Sheffield United have conceded fewer.

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Coventry are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their four games prior. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four league games and will hope to maximize their home advantage here.

West Brom have won their last five league games after picking up two wins in the entirety of the season prior. They have won their last two away league games but may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the Baggies' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Coventry to score first: YES (The home team have scored the first goal in six of their last seven games)

