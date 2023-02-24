Coventry vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Coventry host Sunderland at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 25), looking to make it three straight league wins.

The Bluebirds are coming off consecutive wins over Milwall (1-0) and Rotherham (2-0). That saw them climb up to 11th in the standings with 45 points from 32 games. Mark Robins' side haven't won three in a row since a run of four wins on the bounce in November 2022.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have accrued four more points than Coventry and sit three places above them in the standings. However, the visitors are going through the motions right now, winning only twice in their last five games.

Recently, the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Bristol City followed by a 2-1 loss against Rotherham. That have hit their promotion hopes, as Tony Mowbray's side fell out of the top six and currently occupy the eighth spot.

Coventry vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 previous clashes between the two sides, with Coventry beating Sunderland 15 times and losing on 12 occasions.

Sunderland's last win over Coventry was in February 2007 - a 2-0 win at home in the Championship.

Three of their last five meetings have ended 1-1.

Sunderland are winless in their last nine league visits to Coventry since a 1-0 win in April 1985.

Coventry have won their last two league games, as many as they had won in their previous 11 combined.

Sunderland lost 2-1 to Rotherham United last time out - only once this season have they lost consecutive league games - doing so against Blackburn and Burnley in October.

Viktor Gyokeres has been involved in 18 league goals this season (14 goals, 4 assists), twice as many as any Coventry player. He also has had a hand in five goals in his last six games.

Coventry vs Sunderland Prediction

Coventry are flying high right now after back-to-back wins and will be eager to make it three in a row, but Sunderland are fighting for promotion and could give them a serious run for their money.

For the fourth time in six games, this fixture could end in a draw, and 1-1 at that.

Prediction: Coventry 1-1 Sunderland

Coventry vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

