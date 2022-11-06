Coventry vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8, 2022 

Coventry City and Wigan Athletic will battle for three points in a rescheduled EFL Championship matchday four fixture on Tuesday (November 8).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 away victory over promotion-chasing Watford on Saturday. Viktor Gyokeres scored the winner five minutes into the second half. Wigan, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Swansea City.

They went into a two-goal lead in the 16th minute courtesy of strikes from Will Keane and Tom Naylor. However, goals from Ryan Manning and Joel Piroe helped the Swans claim a point in front of their fans.

The draw means the Latics remain in the relegation zone, having garnered 20 points from 19 games and are one point away from safety. Coventry, meanwhile, sit in 15th spot, with 23 points from 17 games.

Coventry vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams. Both teams have two wins apiece.

The two teams have not clashed since April 2016, where Wigan claimed a 1-0 home win in League One.

Coventry have won five of their last seven league games, with four victories in this run being accompanied by a clean sheet.

Wigan are on a six-game winless run, with their draw againt Swansea snapping a five-game losing streak.

Nine of Coventry's last 11 Championship games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Wigan's last four game on the road have witnessed both teams score.

Wigan have scored just eight goals in the second half this season - the lowest in the Championship.

Coventry vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Despite facing off-field issues, Coventry have rallied in recent weeks to propel themselves into mid-table from the bottom position. Manager Mark Robins deserves credit, with his ultra-tight defence playing a key role in team's upturn in fortunes.

Wigan, meanwhile, are on a poor run of form that has seen them go six league games without a win. That has left them floundering in the relegation zone.

Their winless run could continue in a narrow win for Coventry, who could also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Coventry vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Coventry to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

