Cremonese vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | *th November, 2022

Cremonese host AC Milan at the Stadio Giovanno Zini in Serie A on Tuesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Cremonese are currently 18th in the table, three points away from safety. Massimiliano Alvini's side have had a woeful league campaign so far and yet to win a game this season. They will hope to turn things around with a win against AC Milan on Tuesday.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are currently 2nd in the league, six points behind league-leaders Napoli. Stefano Pioli's side have been in strong form of late, having won seven of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Cremonese on Tuesday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting mathchup.

Cremonese vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first time that Cremonese and AC Milan will face off against each other in Serie A.

AC Milan have the second best attack in the league, having scored 27 goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Cremonese are tied for the 3rd worst attack in the league, having only scored 11 goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Cremonese are also tied for the 2nd worst defense, having conceded 24 goals in their 13 games so far this season.

Cremonese vs AC Milan Prediction

THe two sides have been in contrasting form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Cyriel Dessers, Ionut Radu and Vlad Chiriches are all out for Cremonese due to injury. Meanwhile, AC Milan will miss a host of players for the game on Tuesday. Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez are both suspended, while Alessandro Florenzi, Mike Maignan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Saelemaekers and Davide Calabria are all unavailable for the game.

It's hard to see Cremonese coming away with anything from this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict AC Milan will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Cremonese 0-2 AC Milan

Cremonese vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AC Milan Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Cremonese have one of the worst attacks in the league)

Tip 3 - Rafael Leao to score/assist (The winger has five goals and four assists in 12 appearances so far this season)

Poll : 0 votes