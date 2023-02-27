Cremonese vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2023

AS Roma will be back in action in Serie A when they face Cremonese at the Giovanni Zini Stadium on Tuesday (February 28).

Jose Mourinho’s side secured their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League last time out and will look to build on that.

Cremonese were denied their first league win of the season on Monday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Torino at the Stadio Olimpico. Davide Ballardini’s men have now picked up nine draws and lost 14 of their 23 games.

The hosts are rooted to the bottom of the standings and will need a strong finish to the season to give themselves a chance of beating the drop, as they sit 11 points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Roma secured a 2-0 win over Salzburg to overturn a 1-0 first-leg win and progress to the last 16 of the Europa League on aggregate.

Mourinho’s men now return to Serie A, where they've lost just one of their last ten games and are in a heated race for a top-four finish. With 44 points from 23 games, Roma are third in the league table, level on points with fourth-placed AC Milan.

Cremonese vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Cremonese and Roma. They first met in August 2022, where Mourinho’s side won 1-0 at home.

Cremonese returned the favour a little under four weeks ago, winning 2-1 o knock Roma out of the Coppa Italia on February 1.

Cremonese are the only side yet to win in Serie A this term, losing 14 and drawing nine to equal the longest winless run in Serie A history.

Roma have lost just once in their last ten league games, winning five.

Cremonese vs AS Roma Prediction

Three weeks on from their shock Coppa Italia loss to Cremonese, Roma will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over Ballardini’s men. Given the gulf in experience and quality between the two sides and their contrasting form, the visitors should ease to all three points.

Prediction: Cremonese 0-2 AS Roma

Cremonese vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Roma’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of Cremonese’s last five games.)

