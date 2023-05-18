Cremonese vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023

Cremonese will welcome Bologna to the Giovanni Zini Stadium in a crucial Serie A clash on Saturday.

The hosts have 24 points to their name and, with just three games left to play this season, a defeat here will all but confirm their relegation. They failed to build on their 2-0 win over Spezia roughly a fortnight ago as they fell to a 2-0 away loss against Juventus last Sunday.

The visitors have struggled in the league recently and have gone winless in their last six league outings, though they have suffered just a couple of defeats in that period. They held Roma to a goalless draw at home last week.

The winless run has seen them drop to 11th place in the league table and with just three games left to play, they would like to finish in the upper half of the table.

Cremonese vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 28 times in all competitions since 1922. The visitors have 12 wins to their name, exactly twice the number of wins recorded by the hosts (6). As many as 10 meetings between them have ended in draws.

The last three meetings between them have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in January, which was their first meeting since 2006.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts.

Cremonese are unbeaten in their last three home games in Serie A, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors, on the other hand, are winless in their last three away games, suffering a couple of defeats.

Three of the hosts' four wins in Serie A have come at Saturday's venue.

Cremonese vs Bologna Prediction

The Grigiorossi are facing a tough challenge in retaining their top-flight status and need to avoid defeats in their last three games while picking up at least two wins. Three of their four wins have come at home and they are unbeaten in their last three home games, so will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

The Rossoblù are winless in their last six league games, scoring one goal apiece in five games while failing to score in their last one. Their goalscoring form is a cause for concern.

The last three meetings between them have ended in draws. Three of the last five meetings at Saturday's venue have also produced stalemates. With that in mind, we expect a draw to ensue.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-1 Bologna

Cremonese vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Riccardo Orsolini to score or assist any time - Yes

