Cremonese vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023

Inter Milan will travel to the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Serie A on Saturday (January 28) to take on Cremonese, looking to bounce back from their shock loss to Empoli in midweek.

The Nerazzurri lost 1-0 at home to the Blues, with Tommaso Baldanzi scoring a 66th-minute winner after Milan Skriniar was sent off in the opening stanza. It was their sixth loss of the season, as Filipo Inzaghi's side dropped to fourth in the standings with 37 points from 19 games, behind Lazio on goal difference.

They're now a staggering 13 points behind runaway leaders Napoli at the midway of the season, with their hopes of a second Scudetto in three seasons waning quickly.

Cremonese, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings with eight points from 19 games and without a single victory in what has been a disastrous return to the top flight after 26 years.

The Grigiorossi ended a run of four losses with a 1-1 draw against Bologna on Monday. That came on the back of a stunning 5-4 shootout win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia.

Cremonese vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have 12 of their 15 Serie A games to Cremonese, with their only loss in the fixture in May 1992

After a draw in the Grigiorossi's first Serie A home game (goalless in March 1930), Inter won their next six away games against Cremonese in the top- light - the sides' last meeting at the Zini in the league was on April 6, 1996 (2-4)

Cremonese became just the second team in Serie A (since the 20-team system in 2004) not to have once in the first half of a campaign, after Hellas Verona in the 2015-16 season

Cremonese could join Ancona as the only teams not to have won a single game after 20 Serie A games in a season.

After the 1-0 defeat to Empoli in their last round, Inter could fail to score in back-to-back Serie A games for the first time since February 2022.

Cremonese vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter haven't been at their best so far this season, but the shock loss to Empoli will have them stirred up for the second half of their league season, which they'll be determined to start on a winning note.

Prediction: Cremonese 0-2 Inter Milan

Cremonese vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

