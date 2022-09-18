Cremonese vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Cremonese will entertain Lazio at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Serie A action on Sunday (September 18).

The hosts have endured a winless run on their return to the top flight. After six games they are in 19th place in the league table with just two points. They have avoided losses in their last two games, though. Cremonese played out a goalless draw at home to Sassuolo a few weeks ago before holding Atalanta to a 1-1 stalemate last time around.

Lazio, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Verona at home. However, they couldn't continue their winning form in the UEFA Europa League, whre they suffered a 5-1 defeat against Midtjylland on Thursday.

Cremonese vs Lazio Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 29 times across competitions and have met just once in the 21st century. As expected, the visitors have the better record against their northern rivals, leading 14-8 in wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 in the 2019-20 campaign at the Stadio Olimpico, where Lazio won 4-0.

Cremonese form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Lazio form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Cremonese vs Lazio Team News

Cremonese

Marco Carnesecchi remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, while Michele Castagnetti is out with a lack of match fitness.

Injured: Marco Carnesecchi, Michele Castagnetti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lazio

Manuel Lazzari has a hamstring injury and will not start. Mattia Zaccagni and Toma Basic will need to undergo late fitness tests, but Danilo Cataldi is back in the fold after a one-game ban, which he served against Verona.

Injured: Manuel Lazzari

Doubtful: Mattia Zaccagni, Toma Basic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cremonese vs Lazio Predicted XIs

Cremonese (3-4-1-2): Ionut Radu; Emanuel Aiwu, Vlad Chiriches, Luka Lochoshvili; Leonardo Sernicola, Charles Pickel, Santiago Ascacibar, Soualiho Meïté; Emanuele Valeri; David Okereke, Cyriel Dessers

Lazio (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Elseid Hysaj, Patric, Alessio Romagnoli, Adam Marusic; Matías Vecino, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto

Cremonese vs Lazio Prediction

Cremonese have arrested their losing streak but have a poor record against the visitors and are expected to struggle. Lazio fell to a 5-1 defeat in the Europa League and will look to return to winning ways here.

Lazio have the advantage in terms of squad quality and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-2 Lazio

