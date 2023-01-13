Cremonese vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Cremonese will welcome Monza to the Stadio Giovanni Zini in Serie A on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts’ campaign is getting gloomier by the day, as they're winless in 17 games. Cremonese are struggling as basement dwellers with a paltry seven points following their promotion to the top flight.

La Cremo beat Monza 3-2 in their last meeting in February but have tasted defeat a few times. However, the visitors are not a formidable opposition based on current form. Cremonese gaffer Paolo Rossi will hope to generate some positive headlines from the meeting after many unsavoury reviews in the media.

Monza, though, are faring better than Cremonese but are not having a spectacular Serie A campaign. They're 15th with 18 points, two places above the relegation zone. They boast five wins in 17 games, losing nine and drawing three. The visitors could move to 11th with a win and results elsewhere.

Tipped to crumble against Inter Milan in their last outing, I Biancorossi held their own in a 2-2 draw. They also played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina in their previous game. However, Monza have been disappointing on their travels, recording just one win in eight games.

Cremonese vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, Cremonese have won once, lost thrice and drawn once against Monza.

Cremonese have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games at home.

The hosts have scored 14 goals and conceded four in their last five games at home.

Monza have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Cremonese have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Monza have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Form Guide: Cremonese – L-L-L-D-W; Monza – D-D-L-W-W.

Cremonese vs Monza Prediction

The hosts will once again look to Nigerian import David Okereke for goals following his three strikes and an assist so far. However, three players, including Christian Acella are out with injury.

The visitors, meanwhile, will miss the services of Nicolp Rovella and Stefano Sensi due to injury, but Carlos Augusto is available. The left-back boasts four goals and one assist.

However, with Cremonese determined on snap their winless run, they should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-0 Monza

Cremonese vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cremonese

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Cremonese to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monza to score - No

Poll : 0 votes