Cremonese vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Cremonese will entertain Sassuolo at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The home team have endured a poor run in their return to the top-flight and have lost all four of their league games in a row. In their previous outing, they faced a 3-1 defeat in their away game at Inter Milan. David Okereke scored the consolation goal in the 90th minute for La Cremo.

Sassuolo have avoided defeat in their last three league games after suffering a 3-0 away loss at Juventus in their league opener. They produced a solid display last time around and were able to hold reigning champions AC Milan to a goalless draw.

Cremonese vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just eight times across all competitions and this will be their first meeting in Serie A. Cremonese have a narrow 4-3 lead in wins while one game has ended in draws.

They last met in the 2007-08 season when Sassuolo picked up their first-ever win at Sunday's venue, recording a 2-1 away win. Cremonese returned the favor with a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture five months later.

Cremonese form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Sassuolo form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-L

Cremonese vs Sassuolo Team News

Cremonese

New signings Jack Hendry and Soualiho Meité have not been registered for this game and remain unavailable. On-loan goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi is nursing a shoulder injury and will not be available for this game.

Injured: Marco Carnesecchi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jack Hendry, Soualiho Meité

Sassuolo

Hamed Traore and Mert Muldur remain sidelined with injuries. Domenico Berardi left the pitch in the game against AC Milan in tears due to an injury and is expected to be sidelined for a couple of months.

Gregoire Defrel, who has featured in all four Serie A games this season for the Neroverdi, has also picked up a foot injury and faces some time on the sidelines.

Injured: Hamed Traore, Mert Muldur, Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Cremonese vs Sassuolo Predicted XIs

Cremonese (3-4-1-2): Ionut Radu; Emanuel Aiwu, Vlad Chiriches, Luka Lochoshvili; Paolo Ghiglione, Charles Pickel, Santiago Ascacibar, Emanuele Valeri; Cristian Buonaiuto; David Okereke, Cyriel Dessers

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Martin Erlic, Gian Marco Ferrari, Jeremy Toljan; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Kristian Thorstvedt; Matheus Henrique, Andrea Pinamonti, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos

Cremonese vs Sassuolo Prediction

Cremonese have the second-worst defensive record in the league, conceding nine goals in three games, though they have outscored the visitors 4-3 in league games thus far.

Sassuolo might have been the second-best side against Cremonese historically, but a lot has changed since their last meeting 15 years ago. Sassuolo have the advantage in terms of squad quality and should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-2 Sassuolo

