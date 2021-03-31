Crewe Alexandra vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL League One 2020-21

Hull City visit Gresty Road on Friday to play struggling Crewe Alexandra in a League One clash.

After back-to-back draws, the Tigers are looking to bounce back to winning ways and reignite their quest for the league title.

With 70 points from 38 games so far, they're at the summit and racing towards a Championship promotion.

However, recent setbacks have allowed second-placed Peterborough to close the gap. They even have a game in hand over Hull.

Meanwhile, the Railwaymen have had a decent return to League One after a four-year absence.

Following a difficult start to their campaign, David Artell's side grew into the season and at one point even went 11 games unbeaten.

However, inconsistencies in the last two months have seen them drop below the top-10 standings. They currently occupy 14th position in the table.

Crewe Alexandra vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Hull City have won 25 times against Crewe Alexandra in 42 games, while losing only 10 times.

Advertisement

They haven't beaten the Tigers in five clashes, stretching all the way back to 1996.

However, earlier in the campaign, the sides played out a goalless stalemate in Hull.

Crewe Alexandra Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Crewe Alexandra vs Hull City Team News

Crewe Alexandra

Midfielders Josh Lundstram and Oli Finney are nursing ankle and leg fractures respectively.

However, in a defensive boost for the Railwaymen, centre-back Luke Offord is back in contention and likely to feature in the matchday squad.

Injured: Josh Lundstram and Oli Finney

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗣️ | ARTELL: "𝘏𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 90 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴, 𝘴𝘰 𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘴."



The boss has revealed that Offord is now available for selection 💪#CreweAlex — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) March 31, 2021

Hull City

Advertisement

The Tigers have a clean bill of health going into the match. However, George Honeyman, Lewie Coyle and Keane Lewis-Potter are all one booking away from suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Crewe Alexandra vs Hull City Predicted XI

Crewe Alexandra (4-3-3): Will Jääskeläinen; Donervon Daniels, Olly Lancashire, Omar Beckles, Harry Pickering; Luke Murphy, Tom Lowery, Callum Ainley; Owen Dale, Chris Porter, Charlie Kirk.

Hull City (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Greg Docherty, Regan Slater; Mallik Wilks, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; James Scott.

Crewe Alexandra vs Hull City Prediction

The sides enter the match in contrasting form but Hull City will be driven by their ambition to protect top spot.

Alexandra might be a tough nut to crack but the Tigers have it in them to seal a victory.

Prediction: Crewe Alexandra 1-2 Hull City