Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

The English Football League One continues this weekend and will see Crewe Alexandra host Wigan Athletic at the Alexandra Stadium on Sunday.

Crewe Alexandra were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday last time out and will feel they deserved more from the game. Club captain Chris Porter spurned a chance to level the scores for the hosts as he missed a late first-half penalty kick.

The Alex sit bottom of the league table with just 15 points from 22 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Wigan Athletic, on the other hand, are flying high at the moment. They picked up a 3-2 away win over Oxford United last weekend after initially surrendering a two-goal lead. They are now unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Wigan Athletic sit second in the League One table with 45 points from 21 games. They are just two points behind Rotherham United at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

There have been 35 meetings between Crewe Alexandra and Wigan Athletic. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times. Six of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the EFL Trophy group stages earlier this season. Crewe Alexandra won the game 2-0.

Crewe Alexandra Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Crewe Alexandra

Benjamin Knight has an ankle problem and has returned to parent club Manchester City to complete his rehabilitation. Zac Williams was injured in the last game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Injured: Benjamin Knight, Zac Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic

Charlie Wyke is currently injured and will not play against Crewe Alexandra. The striker is the only injury concern for the visitors ahead of their weekend clash.

Injured: Charlie Wyke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Crewe Alexandra Predicted XI (5-3-2): Dave Richards; Callum Ainley, Luke Offord, Kayne Ramsay, Billy Sass-Davies, Rio Adebisi; Tom Lowery, Oliver Finney, Regan Griffiths; Chris Porter, Mikael Mandron

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Tendayi Darikwa, Jack Whatmough, Curtis Tilt, Joe Bennett; Tom Naylor, Max Power; Gavin Massey, Callum Lang, James McClean; Will Keane

Crewe Alexandra vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Crewe Alexandra have lost three of their last four league games. They have scored 19 goals in the league, the third-lowest, and have conceded 38 times, the third-most.

Wigan Athletic, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last nine away league games and should extend that run to 10 games on Sunday.

Prediction: Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Wigan Athletic

Edited by Shardul Sant