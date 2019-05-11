'Cristiano can decide a game in a different way, he doesn't need ten attacks'- Diego Simeone gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone clarified his statements about him preferring Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi and explained the difference between the two players.

In case you didn't know...

The eternal debate regarding who is the better player among Ronaldo and Messi still rages on and why not? The two global superstars have dominated world football for more than a decade with their extraterrestrial abilities and huge number of goals scored for their respective teams.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have won five Ballon d'Ors each and they are yet to fade away despite passing the age of 30. Messi leads the race for European Golden Shoe with 34 goals in LaLiga and he is also at the top of scoring charts in the Champions League this season with 12 goals.

Although the Argentine genius is head and shoulders above anyone else in the current season, Ronaldo is also enjoying a stellar debut season in Italian top flight. Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid last summer and has carried the Old Lady to another Serie A title. The Portuguese talisman has netted 28 goals in all competitions, 21 of them coming in the Serie A.

The heart of the matter

In an audio which was leaked to the press last year, Simeone indicated that he preferred Ronaldo over Messi. The Atletico Madrid manager has clarified his statements and explained the differences between two players.

Speaking to press ahead of his side's clash with Sevilla, Simeone said:

"What I consider is that in a team with fewer solutions, Ronaldo is a better fit because he provides many solutions."

"For a team which focuses on football, Messi is much better. We are talking about very fine margins of how a team plays."

"Cristiano can decide a game in a different way, he doesn't need ten attacks. He scored two headers against us and we were out."

"Both need a team but the differences are very small."

Lionel, in an attacking team always plays better. The other [Ronaldo] can win a game in two actions, he simplifies the situations. Messi is mesmerising because he plays elaborate football."

"Leo plays in a team that compliments all of his talent. He always ends up finding solutions."

What's next?

Atletico Madrid will host Sevilla tomorrow in LaLiga. The Madrid team will finish behind title champions, Barcelona, this season.