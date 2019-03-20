×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone'- Juventus star certain that his teammate will be at his best for Portugal

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
258   //    20 Mar 2019, 15:37 IST
Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Juventus and Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo hailed his team's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese star does not have to prove anything to anyone despite not featuring for Portugal since the World Cup back in 2018.

In case you didn't know..

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus from Real Madrid last summer after winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with the Los Blancos. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner last featured for Portugal last summer in the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Despite being 34 years old, Ronaldo continues to play a pivotal role for Juventus. The Portuguese talisman is one of the top goalscorers and assist providers in Serie A with 19 goals and 8 assists.

Juventus suffered their first defeat in their last match against Genoa when Ronaldo was given a break.

Moreover, Ronaldo depicted his impact as he singlehandedly turned over a 2-0 deficit by scoring a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, which helped Juventus qualify into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Ronaldo's impact with Portugal is unparalleled and he is selected for the EURO 2020 Qualifiers in the current International break.

Joao Cancelo is Ronaldo's teammate both in Juventus and Portugal National team. The talented right-back is also playing a major role in the rearguard of the Bianconeri.

The heart of the matter

Cancelo has praised Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese icon has nothing left to prove anything to anyone.

"Cristiano adds quality to any team he plays with," Cancelo told reporters in a news conference, revealing he is glad to see Ronaldo back in the squad.
Advertisement
"We have the pleasure of playing alongside him here with the national team, and for me with Juventus. He's one more player to help us and of course he's very important."
"Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone."
"In the national team or at any club where he's played he's made history and obviously he will add the same kind of quality he's added wherever he has played."

What's next?

Portugal host Ukraine before taking on Serbia in the Euro Qualifiers.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo João Cancelo Serie A Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
5 Major records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break in the near future
RELATED STORY
'I'm 200 percent convinced that Cristiano will play like Cristiano'- Juventus captain certain his teammate will be at his very best
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portugal considers revoking Juventus star's honors following a tax fraud fine
RELATED STORY
10 historic football moments that video technology could've changed
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bruno Alves reveals Cristiano Ronaldo was angry about Ballon d'Or snub
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester United star reveals a chat between him and Cristiano Ronaldo where Juventus star predicts the outcome against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
'I have no secrets, just my dedication and my passion': Cristiano Ronaldo insists there are no secrets to his success
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Conor McGregor hails Juventus star after his exploits against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Juventus to Champions League glory, believes teammate
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us