'Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone'- Juventus star certain that his teammate will be at his best for Portugal

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Juventus and Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo hailed his team's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese star does not have to prove anything to anyone despite not featuring for Portugal since the World Cup back in 2018.

In case you didn't know..

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus from Real Madrid last summer after winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with the Los Blancos. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner last featured for Portugal last summer in the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Despite being 34 years old, Ronaldo continues to play a pivotal role for Juventus. The Portuguese talisman is one of the top goalscorers and assist providers in Serie A with 19 goals and 8 assists.

Juventus suffered their first defeat in their last match against Genoa when Ronaldo was given a break.

Moreover, Ronaldo depicted his impact as he singlehandedly turned over a 2-0 deficit by scoring a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, which helped Juventus qualify into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Ronaldo's impact with Portugal is unparalleled and he is selected for the EURO 2020 Qualifiers in the current International break.

Joao Cancelo is Ronaldo's teammate both in Juventus and Portugal National team. The talented right-back is also playing a major role in the rearguard of the Bianconeri.

The heart of the matter

Cancelo has praised Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese icon has nothing left to prove anything to anyone.

"Cristiano adds quality to any team he plays with," Cancelo told reporters in a news conference, revealing he is glad to see Ronaldo back in the squad.

"We have the pleasure of playing alongside him here with the national team, and for me with Juventus. He's one more player to help us and of course he's very important."

"Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone."

"In the national team or at any club where he's played he's made history and obviously he will add the same kind of quality he's added wherever he has played."

What's next?

Portugal host Ukraine before taking on Serbia in the Euro Qualifiers.

