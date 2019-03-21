×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

"Cristiano, given the performance, is allowed to celebrate as he wishes," Emre Can defends Ronaldo's celebration

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
152   //    21 Mar 2019, 15:16 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus midfielder Emre Can joins a list of football personalities who have come out in defence of Cristiano Ronaldo for his 'cojones' celebration during the Old Lady's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League Round of 16 fixture.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in the same summer as Can, did not take long to adapt to Italian football, having scored nineteen Serie A goals so far, only two away from league top scorer Fabio Quagliarella.

Adding to his goal tally in all competitions, the Portuguese talisman netted three goals against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League to propel the Old Lady to the quarter-finals of the competition.

After scoring the hat-trick, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen running over to the away fans and mimicking Atletico manager Diego Simeone's 'cojones' celebration from the first leg of the fixture.

While Simeone was given a €20,000 fine by UEFA, the organisation is yet to make a decision on Ronaldo's punishment. 

The heart of the matter

Can has defended his teammate amidst rumours of a Champions League ban, while hailing him for being grounded.

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, he said (via The Irish Mirror), "Of Ronaldo I can say that he is a very quiet type, with his feet firmly on the ground. He doesn't show off his star-like appearance and impresses me a lot, he is the first to say hello, thank you for everything."

"He does not behave so only with us teammates, but also with all the masseurs, coaches, etc. People would be surprised to see how normal he is. I don't want to evaluate [Ronaldo's] gesture, but after that of Simeone in the first leg, it must be said that someone like Ronaldo, given the performance, is allowed to respond and celebrate as he wishes.

"Everyone in the stadium knew to whom the exultation was addressed. I have a great time with him, I was delighted with his hat-trick because the first leg wasn't easy for him. He had to swallow several bitter mouthfuls and wanted to answer, but the way he did it, with that hat-trick, is incredible," said the German midfielder.

What's next?

Juventus will return to action on March 30 when they face Empoli in the Serie A.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Emre Can
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mimics Diego Simeone's celebration in Champions League win over Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'Nobody can reach Ronaldo's level in football', Emre can make a huge claim about Juventus ace
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is charged for 'cojones' celebration against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Diego Simeone reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after Juventus beat Atletico
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 3 revenge gestures
RELATED STORY
Some insane stats which highlight Cristiano Ronaldo's greatness
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ending the Ronaldo vs Messi Debate - 4 Reasons why Ronaldo is the better player
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Juventus to Champions League glory, believes teammate
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus forward charged by UEFA for his 'big balls' celebration but he might get away with a fine instead of a ban
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us