'Cristiano is a legend of the club'- Casemiro heaps praise on Juventus talisman

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
110   //    29 Mar 2019, 12:04 IST
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend of Los Blancos and despite not being at the club anymore, Ronaldo has the respect of the club.

In case you didn't know...

After winning three consecutive Champions League titles and scoring 450 goals over nine seasons, Ronaldo ended his stint with Real Madrid last summer.

Los Blancos' greatest goalscorer moved to Juventus and later revealed that he left because he felt he was no longer indispensable at the Spanish capital.

In an interview last year, Ronaldo said:

"I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start. In the first four or five years there, I had the feeling of being 'Cristiano Ronaldo'. Less afterwards."
"The president looked at me through eyes that didn't want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean. That's what made me think about leaving."

The 34-year-old Portuguese star has taken Serie A by storm with 19 goals and 8 assists in the league so far. But Ronaldo truly depicted his caliber in the Champions League when he netted a hat-trick to mount a sensational comeback and take the Bianconeri through to the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Madrid is currently enduring a poor campaign after the departure of Ronaldo.

Los Blancos are still fighting in LaLiga but are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona and third in the table. They were already knocked out from the Champions League and Copa Del Rey earlier this month.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro, revealed that Cristiano will remain a legend of the club.

Speaking in an interview with Marca, The Brazilian star said:

"Everyone says what they like. Cristiano is a legend of the club and here, he always gave his best to win, but now he is no longer here. He has our respect."

What's next?

Casemiro is set to feature for Real Madrid as they host Huesca next in La Liga.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Casemiro La Liga News La Liga Teams Serie A Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
