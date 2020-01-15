Cristiano Ronaldo achieves a special feat, scores against every Serie A club he has faced

Anmol JS Puri FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

There have been little signs of decline from the charismatic forward at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the new decade in spectacular fashion, much like his performances throughout the last decade, having scored 4 times in two games since the start of the year. While he had an underwhelming start to the season, with conflicting reports of a niggling injury, he now seems fit and is roaring back to his best form. He is currently on a hot streak of having scored in the last 6 Serie A games on trot with 9 goals since the beginning of December 2019. And his latest, a penalty against Roma, means he has already scored against each team currently in the Serie A he has played against within only one and a half season at Juventus.

Ronaldo is coming to grips to the challenges of Serie A and how!

The forward has scored against 17 of the 19 other Serie A teams except Brescia and Lecce who he is yet to face in a Serie A match. The 17 teams he has already scored against are Inter Milan, Torino, Lazio, Napoli, Fiorentina, AC Milan, Atalanta, Roma, Parma, Verona, Udinese, Sampdoria, Bologna, Sassuolo, Cagliari, Genoa, and Spal. It is a feat that he achieved during his time at Madrid as well in La Liga, scoring against every club he played against.

He is enjoying his much discussed post-Christmas bump, a trend through the years of him saving his best for the business end of the season. Considering the ominous form he has shown in the past month or so, not many would bet against him keeping the record intact when Juventus face Brescia and Lecce on February 16 and March 15 respectively. And if there's something you could be sure of, he will always be hungry for more records.