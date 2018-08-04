Cristiano Ronaldo: All Stats and Records so far

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world. He already has won many hearts on the field and the off the field. CR7 fans were in shock when they came to know about his transfer to Juventus. He is yet to make his debut in Juventus jersey. He will soon make his debut in this month. He never let his club and country down. When it comes to performance, it is difficult to beat him. Let's have a look at all his stats and records so far :

Cristiano Ronaldo Stats

Sporting CP - As a youth, Ronaldo joined Sporting CP in 2002. Overall he appeared for 31 times and scored 5 goals with 0.16 goals per game. He left this youth club in 2003.

Manchester United - Manchester United was his first International Football Club and first English Club too. United signed Ronaldo with a deal of $19 million. He played a total of 292 games for Manchester United and scored 118 goals with 0.4 goals per game. Ronaldo won the Premier League three times with Manchester United. He played with the Red Devils for 6 years and then left the club in 2009.

Real Madrid - After Manchester United, Spanish club Real Madrid signed Ronaldo for $94 million in 2009. He played a total of 438 games for Real Madrid and scored 450 goals with 1.03 goals per game. Ronaldo won his third successive Champions League earlier this year in May, which was the fifth title for the Real Madrid. He played for R.M for 9 years and left this club in the last month.

Juventus - Ronaldo joined Juventus with a transfer fee of $117 million and left Real Madrid with 16 trophies and 450 goals. Juventus has signed a four-year deal with Ronaldo. Probably, this would be his last club.

Portugal - Ronaldo has been playing for his country since he joined Manchester United. So far, he has played overall of 154 games and scored 85 goals with 0.55 goals per game. He also led his team to win the 2016 Euro Cup title.

Overall in his football career, he has played 915 games and scored 658 goals so far with 0.72 goals per game. He is the leading goal scorer for his former club Real Madrid with 450 goals and for his country Portugal with 85 goals. He is also a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or award equally with Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo will be eyeing to lift another league trophy in Italy.