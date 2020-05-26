Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take to social media

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday, May 25 — the latter to post a picture from training with a positive message, and the former to commemorate a special occasion in his homeland Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training just over a week ago after spending the lockdown period on his native island in Portugal with his family. Upon his return to Italy, he was asked to observe a two-week quarantine period in Turin after international travel.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Monday motivation

The former Real Madrid star made a post on Instagram with a picture of him watching on during a Juventus training session. It was accompanied by a thoughtful caption which read,

"Positive thoughts...always! 💪🏻"

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eagerly awaiting the restart of the Serie A to help guide them to a second consecutive league title with him on their side — and their ninth successive title since 2011/12. The Portuguese had an impressive debut season at the Allianz Stadium with Juve after scoring 21 goals and setting up a further eight for his teammates.

It wasn't, however, one of Cristiano Ronaldo's greatest seasons as he lost out on the Capocannoniere or Italian golden shoe. Fabio Quagliarella scored 26 goals in the 2018/19 term to beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the award. Furthermore, Juve were eliminated in the EUFA Champions League by a fearless Ajax side after Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics against Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo hit an unbelievable vein of form and found the back of the net in 11 successive games — becoming the first Juventus player to do so. The attacker has already surpassed his top-flight tally from last season with 23 goals this season. Juventus are at the top of the table by only a point with SS Lazio closing in on Maurizio Sarri's men.

Lionel Messi commemorates Fatherland Day

Messi is the highest LaLiga goalscorer this season

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi took to Instagram to celebrate one of the most important dates in the history of Argentina. The forward posted an image of him in the La Albiceleste shirt wishing his fellow Argentines on this joyous occasion.

The image was captioned,

"¡Feliz día de la Patria! 🇦🇷 🙌🏻"

Lionel Messi has also returned to training as Barcelona prepare for the resumption of the LaLiga Santander season on June 8. The Barcelona squad and Lionel Messi regrouped at the Joan Gamper ground for their COVID-19 tests and other formalities.

It was confirmed less than a week ago that the Spanish top-flight would resume on said date under the strict observation of the newly-announced safety protocols. They will be tested for the coronavirus in regular intervals and 48 hours prior to LaLiga matchdays.

Players will be expected to follow specific protocols during training, including maintaining social distancing guidelines. Players will be expected to arrive at the grounds in their training kits and not use the dressing room.

Lionel Messi leads the way in terms of goals scored and assists with a whopping tally of 19 goals and 12 assists in the league this season.