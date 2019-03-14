Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions
FC Barcelona registered a huge win in the Champions League on Wednesday to qualify for the quarter-finals as they defeated Lyon 5-1.
Lionel Messi was incredible as he racked up two goals and two assists, just a day after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help his team cruise past Atletico Madrid. It was another majestic performance from both the greats of the modern era, depicting why they are still dominating football even after so many years.
Unlike the clash between Barcelona and Lyon, Atletico Madrid had a two-goal cushion going into the second leg after goals from Diego Godin and Giminez gave them the lead in the first leg. There was a slim chance of a comeback but with a match winner like Ronaldo in their team, Juventus refused to give up.
Two powerful headers and an unstoppable penalty secured Juventus' comeback in the second leg which also meant Cristiano scored his first hat-trick for the Bianconeri at a pivotal time.
The game between Barcelona and Lyon was evenly poised after a 0-0 draw at France and despite being quiet in the initial minutes of the game, Messi helped the Blaugrana cruise past Lyon.
Lionel Messi's two goals included a dramatic panenka penalty and a beautiful solo run past few defenders while his two late assists meant the tie was out of Lyon's reach. The performance was the best way to answer his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose hat-trick singlehandedly took Juventus into the next round.
Messi has racked up eight goals and provided three assists in the Champions League so far, which also meant that Messi has been involved in the most number of goals than any other player in the competition so far.
Meanwhile, Cristiano racked up four goals and two assists and remains all time leading goalscorer of the Champions League with 125 goals.
Twitter has since exploded with reactions to both their performances and started comparing them: