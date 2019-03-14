Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

FC Barcelona registered a huge win in the Champions League on Wednesday to qualify for the quarter-finals as they defeated Lyon 5-1.

Lionel Messi was incredible as he racked up two goals and two assists, just a day after Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to help his team cruise past Atletico Madrid. It was another majestic performance from both the greats of the modern era, depicting why they are still dominating football even after so many years.

Unlike the clash between Barcelona and Lyon, Atletico Madrid had a two-goal cushion going into the second leg after goals from Diego Godin and Giminez gave them the lead in the first leg. There was a slim chance of a comeback but with a match winner like Ronaldo in their team, Juventus refused to give up.

Two powerful headers and an unstoppable penalty secured Juventus' comeback in the second leg which also meant Cristiano scored his first hat-trick for the Bianconeri at a pivotal time.

The game between Barcelona and Lyon was evenly poised after a 0-0 draw at France and despite being quiet in the initial minutes of the game, Messi helped the Blaugrana cruise past Lyon.

Lionel Messi's two goals included a dramatic panenka penalty and a beautiful solo run past few defenders while his two late assists meant the tie was out of Lyon's reach. The performance was the best way to answer his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose hat-trick singlehandedly took Juventus into the next round.

Messi has racked up eight goals and provided three assists in the Champions League so far, which also meant that Messi has been involved in the most number of goals than any other player in the competition so far.

Meanwhile, Cristiano racked up four goals and two assists and remains all time leading goalscorer of the Champions League with 125 goals.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to both their performances and started comparing them:

Just watching Messi tonight and having watched Ronaldo last night I think what makes #Messi the better player is team work. He not only scores as much as #Ronaldo does but he is unselfish and creates for others. — Lance Guma (@LanceGuma) March 13, 2019

So, Messi answers Ronaldo’s hat-trick with 2 goals and 2 assists. We really are lucky to be able to watch these two battle it out every year. Amazing. #Messi #Ronaldo — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) March 13, 2019

2 goals, 2 assists! Truth be told this man is a more complete player and goat 🐐 than Ronaldo. Argue with your tv! #Messi #BarcaOL pic.twitter.com/lazXYXQUzp — Reil C (@kingreilthe1st) March 13, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Atlético hearts, shows Real Madrid what they are missing and leaves Barcelona as La Liga's sole survivor in the Champions League. Piece: https://t.co/vFoMfcxKk7 pic.twitter.com/oYS3qyQZ31 — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) March 13, 2019

Tuesday: Ronaldo ⚽⚽⚽

Wednesday: Messi ⚽⚽🅰🅰



Two Man of the Match performances from the 🐐s of our generation. We should probably more often take a step back, stop to compare them and just appreciate witnessing greatness right in front of our very own eyes! pic.twitter.com/osnC9PNJyr — David Kappel (@kappilinho) March 13, 2019

Yesterday, Ronaldo was getting like 1000 crosses to his big forehead.



Lionel Messi is helping the defense, the midfield and the attack all at once. The Greatest Player of all time for a reason. — mad (@EnjoyArthur) March 13, 2019

Messi doesn't have to prove a point.

He is the point!

The standard!

The S.I Unit for measuring every footballer's success.

Especially Ronaldo's.#Messi pic.twitter.com/RxXlfuj8h7 — Samuel C. Chukwu (@SamuelCChukwu) March 13, 2019

ℹ️ Round of 16 top scorers:



⚽️2⃣5⃣ Lionel Messi

⚽️2⃣3⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo#UCL pic.twitter.com/E5fzb9UAed — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 13, 2019

This Messi vs Ronaldo debate is easily the most tiresome thing ever. Sometimes nobody talks about it, then suddenly one has an incredible performance, so does the other, and we’re back at square one. Don’t even start that “appreciate both” thing. Been 10 years. Stop. Please. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 13, 2019

Ronaldo on Tuesday: 3 goals

Messi on Wednesday: 2 goals, 2 assists



They took over when it mattered most. pic.twitter.com/6TDNnmCSJ5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2019

Combined G/A in all competitions so far this season:



Lionel Messi: 57



C. Ronaldo: 36

R. Sterling: 35

K. Benzema: 30

M. Salah: 28

A. Griezmann: 26



Mind the gap. pic.twitter.com/P23hNf3fRI — rahul (@issaCuIe) March 13, 2019

