Cristiano Ronaldo News: Portuguese star asks for Juventus shirt to sign when fan offers Real Madrid jersey

What's the story?

In what may be bitter news to Los Blancos fans, Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured asking for a Juventus shirt to sign instead of the Real Madrid jersey given to him by a fan following Portugal's goalless draw against Ukraine in the Euro 2020 qualifiers on Friday.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo famously ended his nine-year association with Real Madrid and moved to Serie A champions Juventus last summer.

The move came as a shock to fans who were clueless about the reasons behind the move. Months after the transfer, the 34-year-old revealed that his relationship with club president Florentino Perez was one of the main reasons for his departure.

In an interview with France Football, the Portuguese said, "I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning. For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after."

"The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving."

The heart of the matter

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner appears to have moved on from his former club, evident by his latest interaction with a fan following Portugal's Euro 2020 qualifier against Ukraine.

A fan asked Cristiano Ronaldo to sign his Real Madrid shirt yesterday.

He joked back: “Don’t you have a Juventus shirt?"

⚫️⚪️pic.twitter.com/CzTksmUCuE — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TheRonaldoTeam) March 23, 2019

According to Express UK, when a fan gave the Juventus star a Real Madrid shirt to sign, he jokingly said, "Don't you have a Juventus shirt?", to which the fan replied, "I have it, I have it."

After indulging in an exchange with the fan, Ronaldo proceeded to sign the shirt.

What's next?

While Juventus stand at the top of the Serie A table, Real Madrid are in third place in LaLiga. Ronaldo and Portugal meanwhile are set to face Serbia in their second Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday.

