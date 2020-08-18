Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his club, Juventus, to sign former teammate Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, according to reports from Italy.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport have reported that Ronaldo has urged the Juventus hierarchy to make the move for the French striker, who struck up an outstanding partnership with the Portuguese superstar at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo and Benzema together won every trophy there was to be won at Real Madrid. They won four Champions League titles, three of which came in successive seasons.

Ronaldo is believed to want to link up with the Frenchman once again in Turin, with the hope that Benzema can form a devastating trio alongside him and Argentine Paulo Dybala, who won the Serie MVP Award in the 2019-20 season.

Having said that, a move for Benzema may be out of Juventus's hands right now, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Real Madrid aren’t prepared to part with their main man. Mundo Deportivo also said that the Frenchman is not really keen on an exit from Spain either.

Benzema to reunite with Ronaldo at Juventus?

Karim Benzema has been the main man in Real Madrid's attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus

Benzema has really increased his end-product since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus. The Frenchman has scored a brilliant 57 goals and racked up 22 assists over the last two seasons.

Seeing his recent record and the history between the two, it comes as no surprise that Ronaldo would want Benzema to be on his side again.

Juventus are in the middle of a rebuild of their own. They sacked Maurizio Sarri after getting knocked out by Lyon in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Even though they won another Serie A title, the Juventus board have made it clear that the trophy they are craving for is the Champions League. In their quest to conquer the final frontier, they've appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach.

There have been rumours that Juventus are likely to sell a lot of first-team players, with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa likely to leave Turin.

Arthur Melo has already been brought in as part of a swap deal with Barcelona, which saw Miralem Pjanic go the other way. Blaise Matuidi, too, has left the Italian champions, with the French midfielder joining MLS side Inter Miami CF.