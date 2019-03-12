×
Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid? - Zinedine Zidane answers the question in his first press conference

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
1.23K   //    12 Mar 2019, 14:27 IST

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane

What's the news?

The world is aware that Zinedine Zidane was re-appointed manager of Real Madrid yesterday in dramatic fashion, and one of the first questions the press asked him were his views on the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid since he is back now at the helm.

Zidane responded very pragmatically, saying,

"That's not the point here. You ask me this, but the point is that we have 11 matches left, and we'll think about that. After that, we will think about next year"

He added,

"You know what Cristiano means. You know what he has done here. We all know this. He's in the history of this great club"

In case you didn't know..

Zidane, who left Real Madrid at the end of last season following his third consecutive Champions League trophy in 3 years as a manager, was re-appointed last night by club president, Florentino Perez.

This comes in the wake of Real Madrid's shambolic season under Santiago Solari, and especially after last week's Champions League exit at the hands of underdogs, Ajax Amsterdam.

The club based in the Spanish capital of Madrid, also lost in consecutive El Clasicos in February, to their all-time biggest rivals, FC Barcelona, which ended up in the fans losing their patience with Solari and the players.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Real Madrid at the beginning of this season, to join Juventus, had been Madrid's best player for the 9 years he served at the club. Some supporters also reckon him to be the best ever player to have played for the club.

After Ronaldo's departure, Real Madrid has been unable to find a player to replicate his form and class, as well as the existing players like Gareth Bale and Isco being unable to fill his shoes for Madrid. It was evident that such a thing was bound to happen, as it's difficult when a club loses a player that scores 40-50 goals a season as Cristiano did.

What's ahead?

Zidane was very diplomatic in answering the question, but the question might become a valid one if Juventus fail to win the Champions League this season, which might be top on Ronaldo's dream list.

A Juventus Champions League exit and Zidane's re-appointment may lure Ronaldo next season, but the chances still remain extremely low.

