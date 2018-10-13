×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to Ballon d'Or record

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
13 Oct 2018, 13:11 IST

Udinese v Juventus - Serie A
Udinese v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten Argentine counterpart to a Ballon d'Or record, becoming the first player in history to be nominated for the prestigious award a staggering fifteen times.

In case you didn't know...

France Football recently released its list of thirty nominees for the 2018 edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. 

The award is Europe's highest and oldest honour, and has been presented by France Football every year since 1956. 

The winner is voted for by 173 journalists around the world, with one representative per nation, while the list of nominees is compiled by the editorial staff of the French publication.

France Football's thirty-man nominee list includes - Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Jan Oblak, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, and Raphael Varane.

The heart of the matter

When France Football announced their thirty-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the only player to have been nominated for the award a record fifteen times (between 2004 to 2018).

Argentina and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi follows in second place as he was nominated for the thirteenth time (between 20016 and 2018).

The duo have won the Ballon d'Or award a record five times each.

What next?

The winner of the award will be announced on December 3 in the French capital.

Whether either of the two aces will win a record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or remains to be seen as this edition has a host of new favourites - Luka Modric, Mohamed Salah, Kylian M'bappe- to break the two-man monopoly.

Topics you might be interested in:
Juventus FC Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon d'Or
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have been named...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record for the longest...
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: How will he fit in at Juventus?
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as reports of Cristiano Ronaldo not...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers claim 'signed' rape documents...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's family launches social media campaign...
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
AB De Villiers, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: Why do...
RELATED STORY
5 of Cristiano Ronaldo's records that Lionel Messi is yet...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us