Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first footballer to be rewarded with cryptocurrency

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Brazilian legend Pele's goal-scoring record after he scored a hat-trick in Juventus' 3-1 win over Cagliari earlier this month, marking his 770th career goal.

Ahead of the Bianconeri's game against Benevento on Sunday, the Portuguese superstar was given an unusual reward by Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo received 770 Fan Tokens $JUV, which can be used by Juventus fans to interact with their club and participate in various events through the Socios app.

Ronaldo became the first footballer to be rewarded with cryptocurrency following his remarkable goal-scoring record. The likes of Manchester City, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain have all embraced the use of cryptocurrency tokens. The 36-year-old was also presented with a 'GOAT 770' commemorative Juventus shirt after he broke Pele's record.

Goal scoring statistics in football history are hotly disputed, with Josef Bican attributed around 805 goals and Pele's record said to be over 1200. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has crossed the Brazilian legend's official tally of 767.

Pele acknowledges Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Pele

Pele has long disputed the total goal count that has been attributed to him as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have closed in on his global record. However, the Brazilian legend acknowledged Ronaldo's feat on social media.

"I admire you (Cristiano Ronaldo) a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone," Pele wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today."

The Portuguese superstar returned the favour on Instagram, saying that he was "filled with joy and pride" to break the Brazilian's goal-scoring record.

Advertisement

"My everlasting and unconditional admiration for mister Edson Arantes do Nascimento, such as the respect that I have for mid-20th century football, led me to take into account his 767 score, assuming his 9 goals for São Paulo State Team, as well as his single goal for the Brazilian Military Team, as official goals," the 36-year-old wrote.

"There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his games, his goals and his achievements, and I’m no exception. And for that reason, I’m filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the World’s goalscoring list," wrote Cristiano Ronaldo.