Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 5th most prolific goalscorer in football history

Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020

Sarri and Juve will be pleased with Ronaldo's form.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his stupendous form since December last year and is on the longest active scoring streak in Europe. He continued his 6 game scoring spree with a brace against Parma. His goals meant he has now scored 12 times in his last 9 games. This follows after a lull in form and apprehensions about his fitness in the first part of the season.

His latest goals have meant that he has leapfrogged Gerd Muller into 5th place on the all-time goalscorer list. Ronaldo's second goal of the match, his 736th for his club and country over a glorious career, meant he has now scored 736 goals in over 1000 games.

It must be noted however that his goal ratio is the least among the Top 7 in the list but all his goals have come against world-class opposition in Europe. But considering the longevity and consistency of his career, he is on track to catch Josef Bican's 805 goals for Austria, Czechoslovakia and Slavia Prague among several other teams.

Other names on the list are more famous with Brazilians Romario and Pele following the Czech-Austrian while the prolific Hungarian Frenc Puskas rounds up the Top 5. The top 7 goal scorers includes two active players with Lionel Messi in 7th place with 717 goals in 901 games for Barcelona and Argentina.

All-time top goalscorers list:

Josef Bican: 805 Goals 530 Matches 1.51 goals per game

Romario: 772 Goals 994 Matches 0.77 goals per game

Pele: 767 Goals 831 Matches 0.92 goals per game

Frenc Puskas: 746 Goals 754 Matches 0.98 goals per game

Cristiano Ronaldo: 736 Goals 1028 Matches 0.72 goals per game

Gerd Muller: 735 Goals 793 Matches 0.93 goals per game

Lionel Messi: 717 Goals 901 Matches 0.8 goals per game