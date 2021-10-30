Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Lionel Messi’s record for the most liked Instagram post after special announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Lionel Messi's record for the most liked Instagram post by an athlete after posting a picture announcing that he and his partner are expecting twins.

The Portuguese superstar posted the picture with his partner Georgina Rodriguez on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote this in the caption:

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you."

Cristiano Ronaldo's post garnered enough likes to break Lionel Messi's record of the most liked post on Instagram by an athlete. The Argentine previously held the for a picture announcing his arrival at PSG earlier this summer which was liked 22.1 million times. The Portuguese superstar's announcement has garnered 27.9 million likes since yesterday.

This means that Cristiano Ronaldo's post is now the second most liked post on Instagram, behind the picture of an egg that has the most likes currently.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two most followed athletes on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two most followed athletes across all sports

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have amassed the two largest fanbases for an athlete on Instagram. Ronaldo is the most followed person in the world with 340 million followers. His is the second most followed Instagram account, behind the social media platform's official account.

Lionel Messi's, on the other hand, is the 4th most followed account on the platform with 277 million followers. The PSG forward is behind Instagram's official account, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylie Jenner in terms of followers. But the Argentinian superstar has three of the top ten most liked pictures on Instagram. Along with the PSG announcement post, Messi's posts announcing his departure from Barcelona and him winning the Copa America earlier this summer are part of the top 10 as well.

It's fair to say that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have earned the fan following that they have amassed over the years. The duo are widely considered to be the two best players of the 21st century and two of the greatest players of all time.

Edited by S Chowdhury