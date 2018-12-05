×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo chronicles: Breaking records at ease with Juventus 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
436   //    05 Dec 2018, 17:07 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is well on his way to stamp his greatness with Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo is well on his way to stamp his greatness with Juventus

Over the last decade, Cristiano Ronaldo has devoted himself towards his constant search for perfection. The modern game has changed over the years and Ronaldo evolved according to the limits of his body and to suit the needs of his teams. Even at the age of 33, much was expected from him when he announced a sensational move from Real Madrid to Juventus and he has not disappointed so far.

Being a defensive league, Serie A is relatively tougher for attackers and is known for its tactical superiority in Europe. But Cristiano Ronaldo has not taken up any time to settle down under a new coach, with a new set of players and in a brand new league. In fact, he is the top scorer with 10 goals in 14 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has obviously proven himself to be an ever-existing threat for world-renowned defenders over the years. His records and statistics at Real Madrid are seemingly untouchable and will stay like that for years to come. But as his move to Juventus was finalised, there were questions about his dominance in a new league at his age when players usually choose a relatively easier, less demanding league.

But what has been a monotonous notion for more than last 10 years, Cristiano Ronaldo again proved the naysayers wrong with his exploits at Turin. Juventus are flying high and breaking records, thanks to an unstoppable start from their recent talisman. They are the only side in the history of Italian football to reach 40 points in just 14 games.

Juventus are unstoppable at the moment as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the charge
Juventus are unstoppable at the moment as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the charge

Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular start to the season has been better than legends like Diego Maradona, Van Basten and Ronaldo Nazario. Even the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Michel Platini had failed to deliver such an incredible start to a new season.

In addition to that, Ronaldo equalled a 61-year-old Juventus record in becoming the first player to score 10 goals or more in his 14 appearances in their first Serie A season since John Charles in 1957/58. Cristiano already had his say in 17 of the 39 goals scored by Juventus in all competitions in the current season so far.

The champion from Madeira found himself on the scoresheet for the Italian giants against Fiorentina this weekend and became the third player to score in 5 consecutive Serie A away games in this century. He has also participated directly in at least one goal for the Old Lady consecutively for 11 games.

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A
AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A
Advertisement

Evidently, Cristiano Ronaldo is on a spree when it comes to breaking old records and writing his name in the history books. He has continued in his world-class manner with Juventus so far as he still manages to terrorise opposing defences with relative ease and have the most impact than any other player on the pitch.

CR7 is not getting any younger and it is only a matter of time before he finds himself not performing at his usual standards. But he is successfully proving that he can still rack up staggering numbers upfront and is yet to burn out or fade away from the very pinnacle of world football.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Zlatan Ibrahimovic Greatest Footballers of All Time Football Top 5/Top 10
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
4 records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored Yet and Why Juventus...
RELATED STORY
5 records Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to break at Juventus
RELATED STORY
The Ronaldo effect: One of the best transfers in football...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo is 5 goals away from creating history  
RELATED STORY
In defence of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fifth Player to Score...
RELATED STORY
Resurgent Ronaldo: A story of Deja vus
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Why Juventus Should Use Zidane's 4-1-2-1-2 Diamond Or...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
08 Dec JUV INT 01:00 AM Juventus vs Internazionale
08 Dec NAP FRO 07:30 PM Napoli vs Frosinone
08 Dec CAG ROM 10:30 PM Cagliari vs Roma
09 Dec LAZ SAM 01:00 AM Lazio vs Sampdoria
09 Dec SAS FIO 05:00 PM Sassuolo vs Fiorentina
09 Dec EMP BOL 07:30 PM Empoli vs Bologna
09 Dec PAR CHI 07:30 PM Parma vs Chievo
09 Dec UDI ATA 07:30 PM Udinese vs Atalanta
09 Dec GEN SPA 10:30 PM Genoa vs SPAL
10 Dec MIL TOR 01:00 AM Milan vs Torino
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us