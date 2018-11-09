×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Cristiano Ronaldo closes in on Messi's record; equals great European milestone

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
606   //    09 Nov 2018, 11:45 IST

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly
Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way to break a UEFA Champions League record held by his longstanding rival Lionel Messi and has equaled a great European milestone previously achieved by only four players.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona's Messi had recently overtaken Ronaldo in the number of goals scored in the UEFA Champions League's group stage. 

The record was previously shared by the two aces, with 60 goals each in the competition's group games.

However, the Barcelona star surpassed the shared record during Barcelona's 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in September.

The record-breaking goals came in the form of a hat-trick, taking the Argentine's Champions League group stage goal tally to 63. 

The Argentine forward currently has 65 Champions League group stage goals following a host of games, and the numbers are set to go higher as the games continue.

The heart of the matter

It looks like Messi may not hold on to the record for very long as his Portuguese counterpart Ronaldo is keeping him on his toes.

Ronaldo's Juventus went head-to-head with his former club Manchester United at Turin in a UCL game that saw the hosts succumb to a shocking defeat.

Despite the loss, the former Manchester United star managed to score a goal that was initially deemed to be the winner of the game.

With the goal, the Portuguese ace has taken his Champions League group stage goal tally to 61, only four less from Messi's 65, according to UEFA's official website.

According to statistics company Gracenote, the 33-year-old forward has also equalled a big European record by becoming only the fifth player in history to have scored in Europe's elite club competition for a team from England, Spain and Italy.

The milestone was previously only achieved by four players - Samuel Eto'o, Alvaro Morata, Fernando Llorente and Julio Baptista.


What's next?

Considering Messi's injury, it is highly possible for Ronaldo to surpass the record for the most Champions League goals in a group stage.

However, given the constant records tug-of-war between the two aces, one can never tell.


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 European records that Lionel Messi and Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
8 records Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have broken...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi could outshine Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
5 great goals that didn't win the Puskás Award
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League round-up: Agony for Ronaldo,...
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
27 Nov CSK VIK 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
27 Nov AEK AJA 11:25 PM AEK Athens vs Ajax
28 Nov HOF SHA 01:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
28 Nov OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
28 Nov ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
28 Nov MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
28 Nov JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
28 Nov BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
28 Nov ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
28 Nov LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
29 Nov BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
29 Nov TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
29 Nov PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
29 Nov NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
29 Nov POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us