Cristiano Ronaldo continues record-breaking exploits at Juventus

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
603   //    31 Oct 2018, 12:05 IST

Empoli v Juventus - Serie A
Empoli v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo has successfully continued his goal-scoring exploits at Juventus and he is now the player with the most prolific start for the club in 60 years.

In case you didn't know...

The forward had a slow start to his debut Serie A season after leaving Real Madrid to join Juventus for a staggering €100m over the summer.

It took the Portuguese four games to finally score for his new side. After drawing blanks against Chievo, Lazio and Parma, the former Real Madrid man finally found the net twice in Juventus' 2-1 win over Sassuolo. 

Speaking of his goals to Mediaset (via Goal), Ronaldo said, "I really wanted to score these first goals and I'm happy to have found the net."

"This is football. The important thing is that the team wins. Obviously, I was a little tense with all the talk of Real Madrid and not scoring, but I thank my team-mates for supporting me throughout."

"I knew that I was working well and it was only a matter of time. I am adapting well to Italian football."

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo was quick to adapt to Italian football following his debut goals and is already breaking records with Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now the player with the best goal-scoring start for Juventus after his brace during his side's 2-1 win at Empoli over the weekend.

The brace took his goal tally to seven goals in 10 Serie A appearances for Juventus.

According to AS, the only player who has scored the same number of goals in ten games was Welsh striker John Charles in the 1957-58 season, in which he finished as the top scorer in the league, having netted 28 times.

The players who have come closest to matching that feat are Gonzalo Higuaín (2013-14), Carlos Tévez (2013-14) and Filippo Inzaghi (1997-98) who all scored six goals in their first 10 Serie A fixtures.

Video


What's next?

Ronaldo was brought in for his goal-scoring abilities and is now proving his worth to The Old Lady. 

Now that the Portuguese is back in goal-scoring form for Juventus, he will surely want to replicate his successful Real Madrid career, where he scored 450 goals in 438 games for the Spanish giants.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
