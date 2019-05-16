×
Cristiano Ronaldo demands 3 Barcelona stars at Juventus, Juve offer Dybala and Douglas Costa for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 16 May 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
16 May 2019, 12:24 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo wants 3 Barcelona stars signed
Cristiano Ronaldo wants 3 Barcelona stars signed

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Simone Inzaghi could depart from Lazio despite Coppa Italia win

Lazio finally clinched the Coppa Italia title after beating Atalanta 2-0. Despite recently winning a silverware, Lazio coach, Simone Inzaghi, hinted that he is still uncertain about his future at the club.

“I’ve been in this family since 1999 as a player and then a Coach. There were moments when I thought I’d be protected a little more, but I know who makes gratuitous criticism and who tries to be constructive.

“This was my fourth Coppa Italia Final as a Coach, because I do not forget the two I had here with the youth team. I am very happy and dedicate it to my lads. They too were perhaps criticised excessively this season.

“It’s right that we enjoy this evening, then there will be time to sit down with (director of sport Igli) Tare and the President to discuss everything.

“We have a good rapport, but some things shouldn’t be taken for granted the way people say,” he said.

Juventus ready to offer Dybala and Costa to bring back Paul Pogba

The media have touted the Frenchman's return to Turin for some time now. It is no secret that Pogba has endured a tough time recently as his inconsistencies have seemed to come back. He scored just 2 goals since March in Premier League.

However, the 26 year old contributed a total of 13 goals and 9 assists this season, one of the highest among central midfielders in the league. Real Madrid also said to be chasing him, but his colossal price-tag has become a stumbling block for any potential suitor.

Fortunately, Juventus have reportedly found a way to reduce or even eliminate the fee by including 2 players in the deal. A recent report states that the Old Lady are ready to offer Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa who all have been on United's radar.

Dybala has seen a considerable decline in performance after Juventus bought Cristiano Ronaldo for a record fee. Costa, on the other hand, also failed to regain his form and ravaged by injuries throughout the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign 3 Barcelona stars

Juventus has once again failed to secure their dream Champions League title even after Ronaldo's arrival. The Portuguese megastar scored 2 goals in both legs of the quarterfinal tie against Ajax, but 3 goals in total from Erik ten Hag's men meant that the Old Lady could not advance to the semi-finals.

Now according to a report from Spain, via Foxsports Asia, the former Real Madrid star wants his club to sign 3 Barcelona players who once were his bitter rivals. The 3 players are Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti, and Jasper Cillessen. Umtiti has seen his role reduced into a mere backup player by Ernesto Valverde following Clement Lenglet's impressive display.

Cillessen, on the other hand, has become Barcelona's back up goalkeeper for 3 seasons already. As for Rakitic, the Croatian has pledged his future with the Catalans but could see himself leaving the Camp Nou when Frenkie de Jong arrives.


Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
