Cristiano Ronaldo documentary: Trailer, reviews and more

Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction as he's widely known as one of the greatest football players of all time, if not THE greatest. The Portuguese superstar recently completed a groundbreaking return to his former club, Manchester United.

The world will never have enough of Cristiano Ronaldo, it would seem, with content regarding his monumental return being consumed religiously across platforms.

Keeping that in mind, it seems like an appropriate time to draw attention to a 2015 documentary titled Ronaldo, which revolved around Cristiano Ronaldo's life and career. The film was made by the British director Anthony Wonke and was released worldwide on November 9th, 2015.

The much-anticipated documentary closely followed Cristiano Ronaldo's life and career, and also gave viewers a sneak peek into his private life. It was reportedly shot over the course of fourteen months and featured his inner circle of family and friends with key insights from significant people in his life.

At the time of the documentary's release towards the end of 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo was still a Real Madrid player. The film was shot in Portugal (Maderia - his birthplace, and Lisbon - where he began his professional career) and Madrid (where he was plying his trade at the time).

Since then, he has won 3 more UEFA Champions League titles with Los Blancos. He then moved to Juventus and went on to score 101 goals across competitions in just three seasons at the Italian club, helping them to two Serie A titles. He has also won two Ballons d'Or since then, cementing his place in the top-most echelon in football history.

The film's trailer was released towards the end of September 2015 and can be watched here:

Reception and reviews following the release of the 2015 documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

The documentary went on to receive mixed reviews as some viewers thoroughly enjoyed it, while others begged to differ. At the time of writing - nearly six years after the documentary's release - the film currently has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10.

One viewer wrote:

"Ronaldo gives us a great insight in both the personal and professional life of Cristiano Ronaldo. Combined with great soundtrack and various inside footage, the movie shows us who Cristiano Ronaldo really is, not what he is shown in the media. If you have followed Cristiano Ronaldo,whether you hate him or love him, this movie will certainly change your mind about him. A kid from the small island of Madeira to become the best player in the world, the message the movie tries to give is that "Nothing is impossible!""

Another wrote:

"These types of documentaries, i.e. behind the scenes with someone of note over a defining period of their life, is often hugely entertaining and insightful. Not this one."

Here is a look at a few more viewer reviews as posted on Twitter:

Just saw the 2015 @UniversalPics documentary on @Cristiano and I cried.



That dude is a walking inspiration, people don't see the efforts, they want the results.



He's forever my World's best any day 💕 — Oluwadamilola Akintewe (@TeweDami) December 12, 2019

Am watching your documentary (RONALDO - 2015) and its awesome.

True hard work is your driver

All the best GOAT!! — J. Sanzi (@sanzi_jamieh) May 23, 2020

If you need some #inspiration I can recommend the Documentary called "Ronaldo" from 2015. — Niels Alexi Johansen (@ShiftyBitsIOS) May 4, 2016

C.Ronaldo Documentary 2015 such a legend what a great time to be alive.... — djSmishSZ (@djsmishSZ) May 16, 2016

@Cristiano just watched your 2015 documentary on Sky catch up. Really enjoyed it #Respect — Kev Armoogum (@Kev_Armoogum) December 5, 2020

Great @Cristiano documentary on itv4 at the moment from 2015. Never knew it was made, but great to see more behind the scenes of a true winner. — uNAi (@uNAisSon) August 19, 2018

