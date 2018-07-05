Cristiano Ronaldo does FC Barcelona a huge favour, Antonio Conte to be sacked before the weekend more: Transfer round-up, July 5, 2018

Sumedh Pande FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 63.35K // 05 Jul 2018, 19:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo may help his eternal rivals, FC Barcelona inadvertently by accepting a move to Juventus

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on July 5, 2018:

Premier League

Tick tock, Mr Conte!

Antonio Conte close to getting the sack

Chelsea have been looking for a way to get Antonio Conte resign since mid-May. The Mirror has now revealed that the Italian will be packing his bags by the end of the week before the Chelsea players arrive for pre-season training this weekend.

Conte has so far denied to submit his resignation and instead wants the club to sack him, giving him a huge compensation fee. Meanwhile, the club has already lined up Conte's replacement, Napoli's Maurizio Sarri who is ready to take charge as soon as the current managerial crisis at the club comes to an end.

The confusion over the club's leadership has caused the Blues serious damage this summer. The players are confused over their futures whereas any new signing has been put on hold until the crisis resolves. But the Mirror reveals the situation will change before the weekend.

Manchester United enter Xherdan Shaqiri race

Liverpool were supposedly leading the race to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City in the coming days. But according to the Sun, Manchester United are the latest club making their interest known in the winger. It is believed that Jose Mourinho has been impressed by Shaqiri's performances in the World Cup and is now thinking of making a move.

After Stoke's relegation, Shaqiri has a release clause of £12 million. The Swiss international has himself admitted that he intends to continue playing in the Premier League. Shaqiri recently said, "I want to stay in the Premier League, and you will find out my new club soon.”