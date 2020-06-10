"Cristiano Ronaldo does not accept anything less than perfection," remarks former Portuguese teammate Costinha

Cristiano Ronaldo prepares as Juventus clash with AC Milan in the second leg, semi-final fixture of Coppa Italia Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Lyon

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest players to have stepped onto a football field. The Portuguese talisman has accumulated numerous trophies during his professional career, both team titles and individual honours. Recently in an interview with Goal, former FC Porto midfielder Costinha spoke freely on his views on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Costinha was a defensive midfielder, who was also a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team. He was part of the FC Porto team managed by Jose Mourinho that lifted the UEFA Champions League title in the year 2004.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his international debut in the August of 2003. During his initial years, he played a lot of football alongside Costinha, giving the defensive midfielder a rare insight into the current Juventus superstars work regiment.

During his conversation with Goal, Costinha remembered the time when a young Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the national squad.

"It was clear from the start that he wanted to become the best, he trained to be. He respected the veterans, he asked how to improve. He works hard, tries to understand how to improve himself. If he sees someone better than him on the other team, he must prove that he is the best top."

🗣 "Some people see him upset on the pitch because a pass isn’t good or he does a bad shot and they misunderstand him. His character is just like this."



The Portuguese defensive midfielder then continued,

"Ferguson taught him when to pass the ball and when to dribble. It is not possible not to love Ronaldo, unless one is jealous. An occasion is enough for him to score. He is humble, I am happy for his success."

Costinha shared an incident during the interview talking about the time when Cristiano Ronaldo was still at Real Madrid.

"The Real players were trying their shots. Ronaldo out of 20 missed one. The others were wrong 6 or 10. They started making fun of him and he got angry. He took a bag full of balls, he started kicking himself on goal He had to mark them all and he did it How many players can do it?"

Costinha then went on further to describe Cristiano Ronaldo' personality.

"It's his character, he gets angry when he's wrong. After training, I asked Mou what had happened with him. He told me to leave him alone, he was totally focused. He didn't accept an error."

Cristiano Ronaldo prepares as Juventus face Milan in their upcoming fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sweating hard these days as the Portuguese talisman prepares himself for the upcoming clash against AC Milan in the second leg of of the Coppa Italia fixture semi-final fixture.

Juventus secured a draw in the first leg of the tie as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in the second half of the game to bring scoreline level at 1-1. Juventus will be taking on Milan at the Allianz Arena on the 12th of June for a battle to decide which team advances to finals of the Coppa Italia Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in amazing form this season, he has scored twenty-five goals in his thirty-two appearances for Juventus so far. With Juventus competing for the Serie A title, He would love to add more goals to his tally as Italian football approaches the business end of the season and.