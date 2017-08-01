Cristiano Ronaldo does not want Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 1st August, 2017

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 01 Aug 2017, 21:38 IST

La Liga

Cristiano Ronaldo does not want Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

In a sensational claim by Diario Gol, it is reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is against Los Blancos' decision to bring Kylian Mbappe on board. The Portuguese superstar does not want to lose his star status for the next couple of years and feels that signing Mbappe might prove to be a hindrance in his bid for yet another Ballon d'Or accolade. Real Madrid were ready to pay around €160 million for the wonder-kid but might have to rethink their strategy in order to appease the club's talisman.

FC Barcelona stars want club to sell Neymar

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Catalan stars have become 'completely sick' over the drama that Neymar's future has created in the last few weeks. The Brazilian is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million but the club still wants to keep hold of him. In all this drama, the players want the club hierarchy to solve this issue soon which was the biggest topic even in Barcelona's tour of the United States.

Deportivo La Coruna will now face competition for Lucas Perez

London Evening Standard understands that Newcastle United have entered the race for the out of favour Arsenal striker Lucas Perez. Deportivo were reportedly close to agreeing a deal for the 28-year old but with the Magpies now in for the forward, the Spanish side might have to increase their bid. Arsenal want at least £14 million for Perez who still has four years left on his current deal.