Reports: Neymar wants #1 target to snub Barcelona and join him at PSG

Neymar has been exchanging Whatsapp messages with the superstar, hoping to convince him to join PSG instead of Barcelona.

Barcelona fans will not be happy with Neymar

What's the story?

Barcelona superstar Neymar has been heavily linked with a move to PSG in recent weeks and some media outlets are also reporting that the Brazilian's world record €222m move to the Parc des Princes outfit will be announced sometime this week.

The 25-year-old's move to PSG is already a huge blow for the Catalan club, no matter who they replace him with, whether that be Paulo Dybala or Kylian Mbappe. However, according to report in Spanish daily Sport, that is not the only blow that the Camp Nou outfit should be prepared for.

According to the report, Neymar wants his international teammate Philippe Coutinho to snub Barcelona and join him at Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian has been trying to persuade the Liverpool man to this effect and has been constantly in touch with him on Whatsapp.

In case you didn’t know…

Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a move for Neymar and it is being reported that the Parc des Princes outfit are prepared to activate his enormous €222m release clause.

Philippe Coutinho, on the other hand, is a top Barcelona target and has been constantly linked with a move to the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana want to sign the Brazilian, whether that be to play alongside Neymar or to act as his replacement remains to be seen.

The heart of the matter

After the disappointing season that Barcelona endured, they were expected to invest heavily in the squad to reinforce the team for the challenges of the new season. The Catalan giants were aggressively following PSG midfielder Marco Verratti but had to drop their interest as the Ligue 1 giants were not interested in letting go of their prized asset.

Ever since the Camp Nou outfit have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho - who is currently their #1 target. While the Anfield side have maintained that the midfielder is not for sale, the Catalan giants believe they can land the prized asset for around £89m.

The report adds that Neymar has asked the PSG hierarchy to improve the starting line-up and Coutinho was one of the names discussed.

Author's Take

The probability of Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG happening is growing by the day and it is only a matter of time - according to some outlets - before the transfer is officially announced by the Ligue 1 giants.

The Brazilian's departure from the club is expected to incite massive backlash from the Barcelona fans. Not only that, his efforts to recruit Coutinho for his new team will rub further salt into the wounds of the Catalan outfit.

Whether PSG will be able to sign both Neymar and Coutinho remains to be seen. Until then, we wait with bated breaths, anticipating what the players will eventually decide.