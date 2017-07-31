Reports: Barcelona plot sensational £53m move for former Real Madrid superstar

Barcelona can rub salts into the wounds of the Real Madrid faithful if they complete this signing.

What’s the story?

With Liverpool adamant that they will not allow the departure of their prized-asset, Barcelona have been forced to look elsewhere

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho in recent times after failing in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti. But it appears that the Camp Nou outfit are set to face disappointment in their quest to sign Coutinho, as Liverpool are reluctant to get rid of their prized asset.

However, according to English outlet Express, the Catalan outfit are plotting a £53m move to sign Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil - who has played for the Blaugrana's arch-rivals Real Madrid before signing for the Gunners in 2013.

The German World Cup winner has only one year left on his contract with the Emirates Stadium outfit and talks regarding a new contract has stalled so far. Barcelona are willing to cough up £53m for the services of the 28-year-old.

In case you didn’t know…

Mesut Ozil spent three years with Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and helped the Santiago Bernabeu outfit lift the La Liga title under Jose Mourinho in 2012.

The German then completed a club record £42.5 million move to Arsenal on the deadline day of the 2013 summer transfer window.

Ever since, he has helped the Gunners win three FA Cup titles but Premier League glory has still eluded Arsene Wenger's side.

The heart of the matter

Ozil is, without doubt, one of the best number 10s in the world

Barcelona were very keen in the services of Marco Verrattii but following PSG's pursuit of Neymar, they have decided to cool off their interest. The Catalan club were then linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho - who according to the report is considered by Ernesto Valverde as the long term successor of Andres Iniesta - who has reached the twilight of his career.

Ozil is, without doubt, one of the best number 10s in the world and will improve the already prolific attack that the Camp Nou outfit possess. Arsene Wenger has maintained that all the 3 superstars, who are currently in the final year of their contract - namely Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - will remain at the club.

However, the report adds that a bid in the region of £53m will test the resolve of the Gunners and they might be forced into selling him.

Author's Take

Mesut Ozil will be a world-class addition to any team in the world and Barcelona will cherish his signing even more as the Santiago Bernabeu didn't hide their resentment when the German international was allowed to leave for Arsenal four years ago.

However, it remains to be seen if the Gunners and Arsene Wenger will allow the departure of one of his key personnel, especially after the Frenchman has maintained that they will not sell any of their key players.

