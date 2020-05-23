Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys time off with family before training with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez took to social media platform Instagram to share an image of their family enjoying some time off. Georgina posted the picture with all of them in a swimming pool, which Cristiano Ronaldo later posted on his story. The image was posted with the caption, "Andábamos sin buscarnos pero sabiendo que andábamos para encontrarnos," which translates to, "We walked without looking for us but knowing that we were to meet."

The Juventus superstar then posted another video of him training hard at the Continassa in a Bianconeri jersey. With the caption 'Explode mode,' the video shows him sprinting from one end of the pitch to the other.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to reignite Juve's Scudetto hunt

The Portuguese icon returned to training last week as the Serie A still await an official return date. Considering that the Bundesliga is already underway and that LaLiga Santander has officially received the green light, the return of the Serie A will only be a matter of time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juve before the break were at the top of the Italian top-flight, albeit by just one point. The defending champions amassed 63 points under Maurizio Sarri and are being chased by a fearless and exciting SS Lazio side. Simone Inzaghi's side have been a treat to watch this season with an exciting crop of talented players among their ranks.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in phenomenal form this season

The likes of Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinković-Savić and more have taken Serie A by storm and could still pip Cristiano Ronaldo's side to the title.

Despite playing just 23 games in the league this campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 21 goals and set up a further two goals. In the process, he became the first-ever Juventus player to find the back of the net in eleven consecutive top-flight games. This reiterated his unbelievable ability and physical state to achieve such a feat at the age of 35.

Cristiano Ronaldo lost the Capocannoniere race last term as he scored 21 goals in his 31 games — while top score Fabio Quagliarella scored 26 through the season. Despite his outstanding 2019/20 form, Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be on the verge of missing out on the top-scorer award for the second year running.

Italian hotshot Immobile has already racked up a whopping 27 goals for the season in 26 Serie A appearances. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has ripped apart Italian defenses for fun this season and has had the most impressive goalscoring campaign of his career so far.

Juventus struggled against Lyon in the Champions League

It would be foolish to rule out a comeback from Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it appears unlikely due to the potentially congested fixture list given that Juve also have Champions League games to play. The Old Lady drew a blank at the Groupama Stadium in the Round of 16 tie against Olympique Lyon. The Italians will eagerly await the resumption of the UCL as they will play host to Houssem Aouar & co. to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been uncharacteristically quiet in Europe this season with just two goals and an assist in seven games. However, the tournament's highest ever scorer has a knack of bursting into life in the knockout stages.