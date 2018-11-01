×
Cristiano Ronaldo equals 60-year-old goal-scoring record at Juventus 

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
440   //    01 Nov 2018, 18:01 IST

Cristiano has been in blistering form for Juventus
Cristiano has been in blistering form for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is having the perfect start to his career as a Juventus player and has already equalled a goal-scoring record which has stood for six decades. The Italian champions had to break the bank during the summer in order to sign the Portuguese from Real Madrid.

However, as it stands, the Turin club has no regrets at all, with Ronaldo already paying them back with marvellous performances on the pitch. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner netted twice as Juve came from behind to defeat Empoli 2-1 during last Saturday’s league game.

His double in that game marked his 6th and 7th league goals of the season. Even better, his seven Serie A goals mean he has now equalled a goal-scoring record at Juve which has stood for the past 60 years.

The last time a player scored seven goals in his opening 10 league games at Juve was in the 1957-58 season – that player being Wales legend John Charles. Despite the staggering number of prolific strikers who have played for the Old Lady, none had been able to equal this record, until Ronaldo arrived.


Legendary Wales striker John Charles was prolific at Juventus
Legendary Wales striker John Charles was prolific at Juventus

The likes of Carlos Tevez, Filippo Inzaghi, and Gonzalo Higuain could only manage six goals in their first 10 games for Juventus, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Trezeguet, and Alessandro Del Piero managed just five.

Charles went on to emerge top scorer in the Serie A with a whopping 28 league goals at the end of the season. And now that Ronaldo has equalled this record, the target will surely now be to replicate the Wales legend’s heroics in also emerging top scorer in the Italian top flight.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo still has to beat off stiff competition from in-form Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, who currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals.

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
