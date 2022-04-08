“Great training session with my boy” - Cristiano Ronaldo expresses delight after working out with Manchester United teammate 

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the last game for Manchester United against Leicester City with 'flu-like' symptoms. However, the Portuguese forward looks fit and ready to go, ahead of a crucial Premier League clash against relegation threatened Everton.

Posting on his Instagram account, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"Work hard, focus on the everyday goals, enjoy the moments with your friends. Great training session with my boy Dalot! Keep fighting!"

With Aaron Wan Bissaka struggling for form, Diogo Dalt has got an extended run in the first team under interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick. The Portuguese full-back has had his ups and downs but will be keen to finish the season on a strong note.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, will be determined to push Manchester United towards an unlikely top 4 finish. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is the team's highest scorer in the Premier League and has found the back of the net 12 times so far this season.

With Everton's defense struggling, Ronaldo will be hopeful of adding to his tally at Goodison Park.

Manchester United will be counting on Cristiano Ronaldo to push for a top four finish in the Premier League

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United are currently in seventh position in the Premier League table but are only three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They are also three points behind Arsenal (currently fifth), who have played a game lesser than the Red Devils.

If United are to finish in the top 4, they cannot afford to drop any more points. Manchester United have a tough set of fixtures and will face Liverpool and Arsenal away later this month.

It is imperative that they take all six points from their next two clashes in the Premier League against Everton and Norwich City. Although at 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing signs of slowing down, he remains their most potent attacking threat.

Ralf Rangnick will be hoping that the Portuguese superstar stays fit and in good goalscoring form towards the business end of the season.

Edited by Ashwin