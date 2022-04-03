Why did Cristiano Ronaldo miss the Premier League game against Leicester City?

Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the squad for Manchester United 's 1-1 draw against Leicester City. In the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner's absence, United lacked a cutting edge and dropped valuable points in the race to finish in the Champions League spots.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the Premier League game against Leicester City because he was suffering from 'flu-like symptoms'. Speaking to reporters, Rangnick said:

"Unfortunately, he had some 'flu-like symptoms, which he showed yesterday. Obviously, he should and would have played in the starting XI but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.

"Then the doctor went to see him at his house this morning to check again but he didn't feel any better and that's why, unfortunately, that's why he hasn't been able to play."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to return for Manchester United's game against Everton on April 9

Manchester United fans will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo recovers before their next Premier League match against Everton on April 9. Although the Portuguese superstar is 37-years-old, he is still the top scorer for Manchester United and has scored 12 goals in the Premier League.

After the 1-1 draw against Leicester CIty, the Red Devils face an uphill task to finish in the top 4 and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. Having played two games more, Manchester United are still three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and have some tough fixtures coming up in April.

They will need Cristiano Ronaldo to be at his goalscoring best to have any chance of challenging the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham for a top 4 spot this season. Against Tottenham, Ronaldo showed that he is still capable of winning games single-handedly as he scored a stunning hat-trick to give Rangnick's men a crucial victory.

With games coming thick and fast in April, Manchester United fans will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo to recover soon from his illness.

