Twitter reacts as Manchester United drop points against Leicester City in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence proved to be costly for Manchester United as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League. Ronaldo missed the game as he was suffering from 'flu-like symptoms' and without the Portuguese superstar, Manchester United lacked a cutting edge in their attack.

After a dire first half where Leicester City's Harvey Barnes caused the Red Devils backline some problems, the Foxes took a well deserved lead through Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half.

Leicester were the better team for much of the game, but Manchester United did show some character and bounced back almost immediately through Fred who was on hand to smash in the equalizer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo absent and Edinson Cavani injured, Ralf Rangnink opted to play Bruno Fernandes as a 'false 9' and left Marcus Rashford on the bench. The move did not seem to pay dividends as Fernandes struggled to link up with his teammates.

Rashford's introduction in the second half did not change much for Manchester United as the Red Devils failed to create anything of note. In fact, the home team were lucky to escape with a draw as James Maddison's late strike was ruled out by VAR for a foul on Varane by Iheanacho.

Manchester United struggled in attack without Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo might be slowing down but he is still the highest goalscorer for Manchester United this season. The 37-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season and Ralf Rangnick's men seemed to struggle in the absence of the Portuguese talisman.

Young Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho all failed to trouble Kasper Schmeichel too much as the Foxes took the game to United at Old Trafford.

The draw leaves Manchester United with an uphill battle to finish in fourth position. The Red Devils, having played two more games than the Gunners, are in sixth place and three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

United will need to put up some wins on the board if they are to challenge for a top-four spot this season. Ralf Rangnick will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action before their next Premier League game against Everton on April 9.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo has never and will never be a problem for any club he plays for.

Don't ever let anyone tell you otherwise.









Manchester United have still not won a Premier League match when Cristiano Ronaldo has not started this season.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Solskjaer won 7 games out of 17 this season, 41.18%. Rangnick has won 9 out of 21, 42.86%. Michael Carrick won two out of three. Solskjaer won 7 games out of 17 this season, 41.18%. Rangnick has won 9 out of 21, 42.86%. Michael Carrick won two out of three.

Al Foran @ImpressionistAL Easily one of the most unlikeable Manchester United teams ever, a bunch of pathetic quitters. Easily one of the most unlikeable Manchester United teams ever, a bunch of pathetic quitters.

𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 @LJxmes It just gets worse and worse, I’ve never felt more detached to Manchester United in my life. Just end the season. It just gets worse and worse, I’ve never felt more detached to Manchester United in my life. Just end the season.

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning The cycle will go on and on and on until new owners come in. The cycle will go on and on and on until new owners come in.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He looks like he's fell out of love with the game."





TC @totalcristiano Manchester United points per game this season:









𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 @LJxmes Whoever the next Manchester United manager is, they’re gonna have have the hardest job in football. Whoever the next Manchester United manager is, they’re gonna have have the hardest job in football.





greyyyyy🥀🕷 @greyvi__ "warra trophy for penchester punited" manchester united fans jubliating and celebrating chelsea's loss only to move from 6th to 6th an hour later

#7🇵🇹 @lconicCristiano How many games have Manchester United won without Cristiano Ronaldo, I’m trying to find the problem here. How many games have Manchester United won without Cristiano Ronaldo, I’m trying to find the problem here. 👀





B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United have one win in their last four Premier League games. They're three points out of fourth place and Arsenal have two games in hand

Paddy @PaddyArsenal Varane is lucky everyone loves to mock Maguire because he has been a huge flop Varane is lucky everyone loves to mock Maguire because he has been a huge flop

Paritosh @paritosh_bhide Pogba said he's not sure what his position is for United during the break and has proceeded to play like he doesn't know what sport he's playing lmao Pogba said he's not sure what his position is for United during the break and has proceeded to play like he doesn't know what sport he's playing lmao

