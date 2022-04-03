Twitter reacts as Manchester United drop points against Leicester City in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence proved to be costly for Manchester United as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League. Ronaldo missed the game as he was suffering from 'flu-like symptoms' and without the Portuguese superstar, Manchester United lacked a cutting edge in their attack.
After a dire first half where Leicester City's Harvey Barnes caused the Red Devils backline some problems, the Foxes took a well deserved lead through Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half.
Leicester were the better team for much of the game, but Manchester United did show some character and bounced back almost immediately through Fred who was on hand to smash in the equalizer.
With Cristiano Ronaldo absent and Edinson Cavani injured, Ralf Rangnink opted to play Bruno Fernandes as a 'false 9' and left Marcus Rashford on the bench. The move did not seem to pay dividends as Fernandes struggled to link up with his teammates.
Rashford's introduction in the second half did not change much for Manchester United as the Red Devils failed to create anything of note. In fact, the home team were lucky to escape with a draw as James Maddison's late strike was ruled out by VAR for a foul on Varane by Iheanacho.
Manchester United struggled in attack without Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo might be slowing down but he is still the highest goalscorer for Manchester United this season. The 37-year-old has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season and Ralf Rangnick's men seemed to struggle in the absence of the Portuguese talisman.
Young Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho all failed to trouble Kasper Schmeichel too much as the Foxes took the game to United at Old Trafford.
The draw leaves Manchester United with an uphill battle to finish in fourth position. The Red Devils, having played two more games than the Gunners, are in sixth place and three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.
United will need to put up some wins on the board if they are to challenge for a top-four spot this season. Ralf Rangnick will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action before their next Premier League game against Everton on April 9.
