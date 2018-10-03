Cristiano Ronaldo fans brutally troll Real Madrid after 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow

Real Madrid lost 1-0 to CSKA Moscow in the Champions Leag

Real Madrid’s latest Champions League loss at the hands of CSKA Moscow appears to have delighted some football fans, especially that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The European champions were handed a first taste of defeat in the competition this season, after going down 1-0 to the Russian outfit on Tuesday night. On a day where Los Blancos needed inspiration in attack, the trio of Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez failed to provide it.

Real Madrid fell behind as early as the second minute, with Nikola Vlasic giving the home a surprise lead. CSKA Moscow did not look back afterwards and put in an assured defensive performance to record a famous win over the Champions League holders.

The Spanish side’s lack of attacking firepower in the game has reopened discussions about Ronaldo’s impact at the club. For many fans of the now Juventus player, it was a perfect time to remind Real Madrid of the mistake they had committed in allowing Ronaldo to leave.

The Portuguese left Madrid for Juve in the summer, having spent nine successful years with Los Blancos. In that period, Ronaldo helped the club win numerous trophies and became Madrid all-time top-scorer.

However, his departure from the club divided opinion among fans, with some holding that his exit will have no major impact on Madrid’s performances.

That assertion, though, has proven to be far-fetched as the Spanish giants have been struggling for goals in recent weeks. Some Ronaldo fans have therefore taken advantage of Real Madrid’s loss to CSKA Moscow to troll the club.

According to some, Real Madrid is ordinary without the Portuguese and should expect to get booted out of Europe very soon.

So, let’s take a look at some of the trolls from Ronaldo fans aimed at Real Madrid following Tuesday’s loss in the Champions League.

“Real Madrid helped Ronaldo”



“Ronaldo can’t do without Modric & Kroos”



“The team played for Ronaldo”



“He cant perform without Real Madrid” pic.twitter.com/fxSuOy060b — JAGS (@EtniesJags) October 2, 2018

look at Real Madrid.. people that don’t know football are finally seeing the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“he doesn’t offer anything besides goals”, ok? — M D (@couldbemoh) October 2, 2018

This Real Madrid team is probably the worst in the last 10 years. Benzema is shit as always, and I cannot believe we let Ronaldo go without buying a top 5 player like Hazard just for Asensio to get more play time. His Real Madrid career will end up very soon. — Alexandru Lucaciu (@lucaciualex) October 2, 2018

Real Madrid were playing small teams and everybody was shouting Ronaldo's absence might actually not be felt. Cheers to the big games that are coming. Sevilla is just the first of many. — Josh (@sire_liljosh) September 27, 2018

Real Madrid without Ronaldo is Real Sociedad, If u kno u kno 😂😂😂 — DADIE OPANKA (@OpankaGH) October 2, 2018

I thought someone was saying Real Madrid can do well without Ronaldo — Toluwani O. 🇳🇬 (@toolzofficial_) October 2, 2018

Are we going to ignore the fact that Real Madrid fans were Chanting C.Ronaldo after the Madrid derby yesterday😂😂😂😂#Cr7 is a goat — PresidentObey (@obey_jnr) September 30, 2018

In Cristiano Ronaldo's 9 years at Real Madrid:



Real Madrid NEVER went 3 games in a row without scoring a goal. pic.twitter.com/Ar9P9vd6Q2 — Mu. (@TheCristianoGuy) October 2, 2018

CSKA 1 - 0 Real Madrid



Ronaldo is the JAGABAN of Madrid



He dropped the INCUMBENT UCL Champions for another



Now, they are struggling to even get the TICKET out of the group — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) October 2, 2018

Real Madrid without Ronaldo:

4 W

1 D

1 L



Ronaldo without Real Madrid:

6 W

0 D

0 L pic.twitter.com/FVwxDB4mxY — Diego (@ronaldocomps) September 23, 2018

Real Madrid's last 7 days:



Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 0-0 Atlético Madrid

CSKA 1-0 Real Madrid



"We won't feel the absence of Ronaldo"#PL pic.twitter.com/LjifcNhgdt — Fan Antics 🇳🇬 (@FanAnticsFC) October 2, 2018

“we will not miss cristiano ronaldo”

cska moscow 1-0 real madrid pic.twitter.com/am7pzs0U1h — ‏ً (@tianamarcus_) October 2, 2018

Real Madrid are going to suffer without Ronaldo this season,mark this tweet — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) September 26, 2018

Real Madrid lost again



wE dOnT nEeD RoNaLdO 💀😂😂😂 — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 2, 2018

Real Madrid with Ronaldo😁



Vs



Real Madrid without Ronaldo😼 #UCL pic.twitter.com/wGkjKNzSDq — ClintonViceB - AkWa IBoM's VeRy oWn👑 (@Clinton_Vice_B) October 2, 2018

If you are a hater & never been thankful, accept that Ronaldo is the only man who could save Real Madrid. — ⓫Abdallah M.⓫ (@Abdallah_rm11) October 2, 2018