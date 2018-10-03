Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano Ronaldo fans brutally troll Real Madrid after 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
760   //    03 Oct 2018, 10:38 IST

<p>
Real Madrid lost 1-0 to CSKA Moscow in the Champions Leag

Real Madrid’s latest Champions League loss at the hands of CSKA Moscow appears to have delighted some football fans, especially that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The European champions were handed a first taste of defeat in the competition this season, after going down 1-0 to the Russian outfit on Tuesday night. On a day where Los Blancos needed inspiration in attack, the trio of Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez failed to provide it.

Real Madrid fell behind as early as the second minute, with Nikola Vlasic giving the home a surprise lead. CSKA Moscow did not look back afterwards and put in an assured defensive performance to record a famous win over the Champions League holders.

The Spanish side’s lack of attacking firepower in the game has reopened discussions about Ronaldo’s impact at the club. For many fans of the now Juventus player, it was a perfect time to remind Real Madrid of the mistake they had committed in allowing Ronaldo to leave.

The Portuguese left Madrid for Juve in the summer, having spent nine successful years with Los Blancos. In that period, Ronaldo helped the club win numerous trophies and became Madrid all-time top-scorer.

However, his departure from the club divided opinion among fans, with some holding that his exit will have no major impact on Madrid’s performances.

That assertion, though, has proven to be far-fetched as the Spanish giants have been struggling for goals in recent weeks. Some Ronaldo fans have therefore taken advantage of Real Madrid’s loss to CSKA Moscow to troll the club.

According to some, Real Madrid is ordinary without the Portuguese and should expect to get booted out of Europe very soon.

So, let’s take a look at some of the trolls from Ronaldo fans aimed at Real Madrid following Tuesday’s loss in the Champions League. 

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football CSKA Moscow Football Cristiano Ronaldo Twiter reactions Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Football fans react as Real Madrid lose to CSKA Moscow in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid lost to CSKA Moscow
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose 0-1 to CSKA Moscow...
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Fans brutally troll Real Madrid's Marco Asensio after...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Real Madrid predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
5 Times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool on the ground
RELATED STORY
5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UEFA Champions League performances by Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT HOF MAN
1 - 2
 Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
FT JUV YOU
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Young Boys
FT OLY SHA
2 - 2
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT CSK REA
1 - 0
 CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
FT ROM VIK
5 - 0
 Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN VAL
0 - 0
 Manchester United vs Valencia
FT BAY AJA
1 - 1
 Bayern München vs Ajax
FT AEK BEN
2 - 3
 AEK Athens vs Benfica
Today PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Today LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
Tomorrow BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
Tomorrow TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
Tomorrow PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
Tomorrow NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
Tomorrow POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us