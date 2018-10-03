Cristiano Ronaldo fans brutally troll Real Madrid after 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow
Real Madrid’s latest Champions League loss at the hands of CSKA Moscow appears to have delighted some football fans, especially that of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The European champions were handed a first taste of defeat in the competition this season, after going down 1-0 to the Russian outfit on Tuesday night. On a day where Los Blancos needed inspiration in attack, the trio of Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Lucas Vazquez failed to provide it.
Real Madrid fell behind as early as the second minute, with Nikola Vlasic giving the home a surprise lead. CSKA Moscow did not look back afterwards and put in an assured defensive performance to record a famous win over the Champions League holders.
The Spanish side’s lack of attacking firepower in the game has reopened discussions about Ronaldo’s impact at the club. For many fans of the now Juventus player, it was a perfect time to remind Real Madrid of the mistake they had committed in allowing Ronaldo to leave.
The Portuguese left Madrid for Juve in the summer, having spent nine successful years with Los Blancos. In that period, Ronaldo helped the club win numerous trophies and became Madrid all-time top-scorer.
However, his departure from the club divided opinion among fans, with some holding that his exit will have no major impact on Madrid’s performances.
That assertion, though, has proven to be far-fetched as the Spanish giants have been struggling for goals in recent weeks. Some Ronaldo fans have therefore taken advantage of Real Madrid’s loss to CSKA Moscow to troll the club.
According to some, Real Madrid is ordinary without the Portuguese and should expect to get booted out of Europe very soon.
So, let’s take a look at some of the trolls from Ronaldo fans aimed at Real Madrid following Tuesday’s loss in the Champions League.