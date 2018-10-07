Cristiano Ronaldo fans mock Real Madrid after latest loss to Alaves
It’s probably the best time to be a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, with the Portuguese superstar gradually finding his feet at new club Juventus. But while he is having a good run in Italy, the situation is the exact opposite for his former club, Real Madrid.
When Ronaldo swapped the Spanish giants for Juve in the summer, there were people who felt the Los Blancos hierarchy did not treat their all-time top-scorer very well. For nine years, Ronaldo led the Madrid attacking line, with the club going on to win three successive Champions League titles before his departure.
However, some players' remarks at Madrid following his departure suggested those some did not actually like him while he was at the Bernabeu.
In separate interviews, the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos sought to downplay the impact of the Portuguese by saying he will not be missed in Madrid. However, the situation has so far proved otherwise.
On Saturday, while Ronaldo was firing Juventus to a 2-0 win over Udinese in the Serie A, Real Madrid laboured and struggled to break down lowly Alaves, eventually losing 1-0 to the LaLiga minnows.
The loss was made worse by the fact that Los Blancos have not scored a single goal in any of their last four games in all competitions – a run that stretches to almost 700 minutes without a goal.
It is, therefore, obvious that the club is missing Ronaldo, even if they do not want to admit it. And, to make matters worse, the fans of Ronaldo have decided to stick it in by mocking his former club over its current on-pitch struggles.
Following Madrid’s latest 1-0 loss at the hands of Alaves, some fans of the Portuguese superstar took to Twitter to brutally troll the LaLiga side.
