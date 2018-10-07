Cristiano Ronaldo fans mock Real Madrid after latest loss to Alaves

Cristiano Ronaldo fans are mocking Real Madrid on Twitter

It’s probably the best time to be a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, with the Portuguese superstar gradually finding his feet at new club Juventus. But while he is having a good run in Italy, the situation is the exact opposite for his former club, Real Madrid.

When Ronaldo swapped the Spanish giants for Juve in the summer, there were people who felt the Los Blancos hierarchy did not treat their all-time top-scorer very well. For nine years, Ronaldo led the Madrid attacking line, with the club going on to win three successive Champions League titles before his departure.

However, some players' remarks at Madrid following his departure suggested those some did not actually like him while he was at the Bernabeu.

In separate interviews, the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos sought to downplay the impact of the Portuguese by saying he will not be missed in Madrid. However, the situation has so far proved otherwise.

On Saturday, while Ronaldo was firing Juventus to a 2-0 win over Udinese in the Serie A, Real Madrid laboured and struggled to break down lowly Alaves, eventually losing 1-0 to the LaLiga minnows.

The loss was made worse by the fact that Los Blancos have not scored a single goal in any of their last four games in all competitions – a run that stretches to almost 700 minutes without a goal.

It is, therefore, obvious that the club is missing Ronaldo, even if they do not want to admit it. And, to make matters worse, the fans of Ronaldo have decided to stick it in by mocking his former club over its current on-pitch struggles.

Following Madrid’s latest 1-0 loss at the hands of Alaves, some fans of the Portuguese superstar took to Twitter to brutally troll the LaLiga side.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:

Real Madrid sold Ronaldo, Juventus bought Ronaldo. Real Madrid are looking for their first goal in 6hours, Juventus are winning their 10th straight game out of 10 for the first time in their history. You still don’t regard Ronaldo high, you need to be on drip. — WunderKid (@Wunderkid__) October 6, 2018

"Ronaldo held Bale back"



"Real Madrid will be fine without Ronaldo"



"Modric is Real Madrid's best player" pic.twitter.com/ronXyz5XuG — Filipe Orlando 🌏 (@MrFilipeOrlando) October 6, 2018

#AlavesRealMadrid

Real Madrid fans: who needs Cristiano Ronaldo when you have Modric, Bale and Vinicius?

Alaves: pic.twitter.com/cMmc4Tol3n — Mutebi💪Alex🔥Kato🚀 (@mutebilx_qato) October 6, 2018

Real Madrid's have failed to score a goal in their last four matches, I wonder if they regret treating Ronaldo like shit now. — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 6, 2018

Juventus have now won 10 consecutive games at the start of the season for the first time in their history .



Real Madrid have not scored a goal in their last four games & won none,their worst goal-drought since 1985.



The Cristiano Ronaldo effect 🐐 pic.twitter.com/XSTkZafLAY — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 6, 2018

Real Madrid lose 1-0 to Alavés and how have gone four games without a goal. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has netted his 4th goal for Juve who have nine wins from nine. Is Florentino Perez now regretting his decision? pic.twitter.com/DjCpMikzf6 — AS English (@English_AS) October 6, 2018

Is it still Ronaldo’s fault that Real Madrid cannot score a goal in 4 games ?



Since Ronaldo was holding back Benzema & Bale back from scoring 😂😂 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) October 6, 2018

😫 Real Madrid have failed to score in four straight games for the first time since 1985.



😎 Meanwhile, Ronaldo has two goals and three assists in his last four games.



👀 Missing someone? pic.twitter.com/cPSsCMN7TK — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) October 6, 2018

Some people said Real Madrid was more of a team when @Cristiano left but 4 games without a goal against mediocre opposition shows otherwise. — AMWINE HONEST (@honeamwine) October 7, 2018

Reporters: 409min since Real Madrid last scored a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/992QCUHHvq — MAJID (@majid_abduul) October 6, 2018

I will say this again,Real Madrid are going to suffer this season without Ronaldo,Mark this tweet — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) October 6, 2018

Real Madrid without Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/7aElFwDNMO — Real Nick Lee (@RealNickLeeKe) October 6, 2018