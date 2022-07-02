Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy last few days of vacation on jet ski and £5.5 million yacht

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have been photographed (via The Sun) enjoying the last few days of their vacation on a £5.5 million yacht. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to report back for Manchester United's pre-season training on July 4.

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been holidaying in the sunny climes of Spain. The Spanish model also took to Instagram earlier this month to post some snaps of herself with her kids and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar seemed to be really enjoying his time off as he hopped onto a jet ski and even flexed his biceps while sitting alongside his son Cristiano Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to be enjoying himself on the Jet Ski (Image Credit - BackGrid)

Georgina Rodriguez, on the other hand, looked extremely relaxed as she lounged around with her family and watched Ronaldo and his son take a dip in the water.

Georgina Rodriguez looked content as Cristiano Ronaldo took a dip in the water (Image credit -BackGrid)

This off-season has provided a rare glimpse into Cristiano Ronaldo's private world. The couple arrived for their luxurious vacation in the Manchester United star's private jet.

An earlier Instagram post by Georgina showed the couple along with their 5 kids in the private plane heading off on their vacation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez seemed to enjoy the sun and sea (Image Credit: BackGrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to Manchester United pre-season training on July 4

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been subject to intense speculation in the last few weeks. However, his Portugal and Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes' recent comments seemed to indicate that the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner will stay at Old Trafford next season.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record, Fernandes said:

"I spoke to him a few weeks ago - we're both on vacation, no one bothers friends on vacation. I hope to meet him on [July 4] to train there [at Manchester United], I'm not expecting more than that.

"There is nothing more than that, but each one takes care of their future. I don't believe that the club is willing to lose a player of the value of Cristiano."

Manchester United will need to rebuild under Erik ten Hag this season and it will be interesting to see how Cristiano Ronaldo adapts to the Dutchman's approach if he does indeed end up staying at Old Trafford.

