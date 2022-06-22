Cristiano Ronaldo's future depends on the signings Manchester United make - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo is unclear about his Manchester United future due to a lack of transfer activities at the club this summer, according to Spanish outlet AS. At the time of writing, the Red Devils are yet to sign a single player ahead of the new season.

United had a disappointing 2021-22 season under first Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick. They finished in lowly sixth place in the standings, 35 points behind champions and city-rivals Manchester City. The club are expected to have a massive rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag. However, as things stand, things have not gone according to plans.

The lack of new players in the squad is worrying Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old forward will soon enter the final year of his two-year contract, which he signed last summer. According to the aforementioned sources, however, Ronaldo does not want to spend his final season at Old Trafford with a squad that is not capable of challenging for trophies next season.

AS also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to fulfill his two-year contract. This is despite United failing to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. They will instead be competing in the Europa League during the 2022-23 season.

However, he now has major reservations regarding the new season after Manchester United's rivals have strengthened massively in the summer. Manchester City have completed the signing of Erling Haaland while Liverpool have brought Darwin Nunez from Benfica, someone who was wanted by United as well.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Manchester United are expected to invest heavily in their squad this summer after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to improve his options ahead of a crucial season. dlvr.it/SSbdR3 Manchester United are expected to invest heavily in their squad this summer after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to improve his options ahead of a crucial season. dlvr.it/SSbdR3

Despite no transfer activities, Manchester United have been linked with a number of players this summer. These include the likes of Jurrien Timber, Antony, Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen. According to recent reports, Erik ten Hag wants to bring in as many as five new players in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United will need a new forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United will need to sign a new forward sooner or later to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, be it this summer or the next one. It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils have been in the market for a forward. According to Sport Witness, the club are interested in signing FC Porto striker Evanilson.

Despite wanting a new forward, Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Manchester United next season following an excellent 2021-22 campaign. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner ended the season with 24 goals from 38 games across all competitions.

