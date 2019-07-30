×
Cristiano Ronaldo:  I was sad about Real Madrid exit 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
230   //    30 Jul 2019, 00:52 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in Madrid on Monday to receive a career achievement award. The Portuguese forward during a Q&A session attended by children spoke about a lot of things including the Ballon d'Or, Juventus, Real Madrid and more.

In case you didn't know...

Cristiano Ronaldo swapped the white of Real Madrid for the black and white stripes of Juventus in a €117 million deal last year.

The Portuguese star, who joined Real Madrid for a world-record fee from Manchester United, spent 9 seasons at the Spanish capital scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances for the Los Blancos. The 34-year-old left the Spanish giants as the highest ever goalscorer in their illustrious history.

The heart of the matter

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in Madrid to receive the "Marca Leyenda" career achievement award presented by Spanish daily Marca to the best sports professionals in the history of the sport.

The 34-year-old received the awards at a ceremony attended by the President of Real Madrid Florentino Perez, Portuguese Ambassador to Spain and several other notable figures. The striker then took part in a Q&A session with kids wearing the jerseys of his previous club.

In the session, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he felt sad about leaving Real Madrid after one of the boys told him that he is very sad that the Portuguese star left the club for Juventus.

The striker spoke about going after his 6th Ballon d'Or

I hope I can win it. The main thing is that my career has continued to go well after Madrid. It isn't easy leaving Madrid as I did - after nine years, at the age of 33... and it was a really good year for me because I won Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Nations League with Portugal. It's one of the best seasons I've had, both individually and collectively

The most important trophy of his career?

Every trophy is important, but maybe the European Championship is the most important one of my career. There's something particularly special about it; I guess it's the most special trophy that I've won in my career. It's not the same as winning [silverware] with your club: the emotions are stronger and that makes it much more special winning something with your country.

His previous clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United.

I miss both, but I was at Madrid for longer. My kids grew up here and I my partner is from here, so I miss Madrid

And finally on winning the Champions League with his new club.

We'll try to win the Champions League, but it's very difficult because every club wants to win it. Only one can win it, and hopefully it's Juve.

What's next

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be back with the Bianconeri before facing familiar foes Atletico Madrid in their final International Champions Cup fixture at the Friends Arena, Sweden.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Florentino Perez Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
