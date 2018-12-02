Cristiano Ronaldo is 5 goals away from creating history

Badal Pareek FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Stats 218 // 02 Dec 2018, 01:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus, the star player has been the talk of the town for a number of reasons - be it the rape allegations from 2009 or the red card in his UCL debut. As far as football goes, the superstar has 45 goals and 12 assists so far in the year, out of which 39 goals and 11 assists are for club and 6 goals and an assist for his country. He has scored 11 times and assisted 6 times for Juventus in all of the competitions combined.

Ronaldo needs to score 5 more goals to become the first player in history to score 50 goals in a year for the 8th consecutive time

If the Portugal born superstar can score 5 times in his next 6 appearances for his club Juventus, he will become the first player in history to have scored 50 goals in a year for the 8th year running. Even Lionel Messi is not near to his tally as he had lost out in the year 2013 itself, when he managed to score a total of 45 goals. Ronaldo had scored 48 goals in the year 2010 and since 2011 he has never seen his tally go below the fifty mark.

Out of the next six matches, five are against Serie A opponents and a game in UCL. Ronaldo was slow in the beginning but he has recovered and has started to show his true colours. He has played 14 matches in Serie A in which he has managed 10 goals and 5 assists, which tell a lot about his form. Juventus will face Roma, Inter Milan, Young Boys (UCL), Torino, Atalanta and Sampdoria - all in the month of December. The Serie A teams up next won't be easy for Ronaldo to score against but even the opposing teams know that stopping Ronaldo isn't going to be that easy either.

Ronaldo in Juventus colours

Ronaldo has scored or assisted in each of his 8 previous appearances for Juventus and with his recent form, it could be possible that Ronaldo once again creates history. If he manages to score 5 times in the upcoming 6 matches, the 5-time Ballon d'Or and 4-time Golden Shoe winner will add another feather to his illustrious career.