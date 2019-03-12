'Cristiano Ronaldo is the best professional I have played with', says Ryan Giggs

Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Carling Cup

What's the story?

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has stated that former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is the best 'professional' he has ever played with in his career, and maintains that while the Portuguese is no longer the player he once was, he could still go on to play till the age of 40 if he wishes to.

In case you didn't know...

Giggs had played alongside Ronaldo for six seasons during the Portuguese forward's stint at Old Trafford and the two enjoyed unprecedented success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

After spending nine years with Real Madrid following his United spell, Ronaldo moved to Juventus to challenge himself in the Serie A and the Champions League.

The €112 million signing made him one of the most expensive players beyond the age of 30. Since his move last summer, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 19 goals and is showing no signs of stopping.

The heart of the matter

Giggs, who himself played until he was 40, has opined that while the Juventus star may not be the player he once was, he could play until the age of 40 with the way he is taking care of himself.

Speaking to Goal during the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, Giggs said, "He is no longer the player that he was when he was at 19, 20 but he has adapted his game."

"He went from a winger, who used to beat people, make goals, score goals to now really just an out-and-out goal scorer, and he scores every type of goal, headers, goals in the six-yard box free-kicks and every type of goal."

The former United star went on to call Ronaldo the best professional he's played with.

"He is also the best professional I have played with. The way he looked after himself, not only in training but also away from the pitch. The way that he eats, the way that he conducts himself. So, I’m not surprised that he is still playing and still at the top of his game," Giggs opined.

The Manchester United legend added, "You still have to have that hunger, desire and dedication to go out and train and look after yourself - eat the right way, not drinking alcohol, getting enough sleep and enjoying it."

"Ronaldo, if you look at him, he still looks after himself. So, if he still has that hunger, that desire and enjoying it like I said, he can still go until 40 I think."

What's next?

While Manchester United next face the Wolves in the Premier League, Juventus is preparing for their decisive round-of-16 second leg Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid later tonight.

