Cristiano Ronaldo keen to reunite with former Real Madrid teammate at Juventus - Reports

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly eager to reunite with former Real Madrid team-mate Marcelo in Turin. Juventus were keen to sign him last summer, but a move for the left-back failed to materialize and the Bianconeri could be set to once again pursue the Real Madrid man's services next summer.

According to Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo will be more than happy to reunite with Marcelo, with whom he spent nine years at Real Madrid, winning four Champions League titles and two La Liga titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo formed a formidable partnership on Real Madrid's left wing and could be set to do so once again for Juventus.

Marcelo has played a key role in Real Madrid winning four Champions Leagues, five La Ligas and two Copa Del Rey titles during his time at the club. He has developed into one of the best left-backs in the world during his time in the Spanish capital.

Marcelo's time at Real Madrid could, however, be coming to an end. The 32-year-old has become increasingly inconsistent over the last couple of years and has been prone to occasional errors. Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has preferred to play Ferland Mendy at left-back over Marcelo in recent months.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid and Marcelo could well part ways next summer. The club have already lined up a replacement for the Brazilian in the form of versatile Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The Austrian is rumored to have agreed to a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants, and could join Zinedine Zidane's squad on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo will be looking to repeat their Real Madrid heroics at Juventus

Juventus are known for signing top-quality players on free transfers. The Bianconeri could make use of Marcelo's current situation at Real Madrid and look to offer him the chance to play top-level football next summer.

Marcelo currently earns a salary of €8 million per season, which could prove to be too much for Juventus given their current financial situation. The 32-year-old will have to reduce his wage demands if he wants to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

Juventus have changed their transfer policy in recent windows. The Old Lady have focused on signing young players with potential as opposed to signing older, experienced individuals with experience, and this could prove to be an obstacle for the reunion of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo.